Jonathan Pie weighed in on Donald Trump’s stance on Ukraine, and it’s the NSFW shredding he so truly deserves

Politics Jonathan Pie

The old curse says “May you live in interesting times”, and it doesn’t get much more interesting than the times we’re living in now.

Traditional alliances are being torched by the Trump administration, and new ones forged in – as Volodymyr Zelenskyy described it – a disinformation bubble.

For example, here’s Donald Trump blaming Ukraine for being invaded by Russia.

Holy shit. Trump says Zelenskyy “should have never started” the war with Russia. Putin started the war by invading Ukraine. He is literally spreading Putin talking points from the podium. What a disgraceful asshole. pic.twitter.com/EdNAJn46Cm — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) February 18, 2025

As Trump’s blindly devoted sycophants praised him for being the greatest statesman ever, and probably for having the best hair, make-up, and tie collection – who knows? – there was widespread condemnation.

The fact that Donald Trump blames Ukraine for Putin's invasion is appalling. pic.twitter.com/OuDtkzS0Ea — Art Candee (@ArtCandee) February 22, 2025

BREAKING: Former Prime Minister of the UK, Boris Johnson, just completely went off on Trump’s idea that Ukraine is the aggressor and debunked all of the Russian propaganda that is being spread: “Putin launched his war not because he was worried about Nato – that's pure Kremlin… pic.twitter.com/fpFMNhVUyg — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) February 22, 2025

Vladimir Putin is a dictator. Zelensky is not. Vladimir Putin started this war. Ukraine did not. Donald Trump and Elon Musk are on the side of Putin, his war crimes, his invasion, and his wholesale murder of civilians. America is not. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) February 21, 2025

Few critics, however, were as unequivocal as the satirical masterpiece, Jonathan Pie, who dropped some harsh home truths about Trump and his claims in and amongst a lot of swearing.

“At least Neville Chamberlain didn’t come back reading from a bit of anti-Czech propaganda that Hitler had written for him.” “Trump is clearly one of the worst negotiators in geopolitical history the first time ever an American president has criticized an

ally for not surrendering to an invading Army.” “You can tell that Trump doesn’t

actually think Zelenskyy is a dictator because his nose isn’t nestled up Zelenskyy’s anus whilst giving him a reach-around, like he does with real actual dictators.”

TikTok was blown away by the rant.

1.

Perfectly put on every point 100% hilarious and 100% terrifying in equal measure.

PeterO

2.

If I could give this a standing ovation I would.

Nelly Yells

3.

Perfect. Perfect insight, Perfect emotion. Just Perfect!

StuF

4.

Would love to know what Putin has on Trump?

Sean Packham

5.

Factual.

Dee Atkin110

6.

Imagine that Zelenskyy had played him by calling him out, so now trump can’t be the negotiator as he’s showed his red tinted hands.

DaveMatthews75

7.

Holy smokes…….this post is perfect! ……Thank you.

Bradjantok

8.

Trump and Putin birds of a feather. In future please refrain from being so nice about Farage, another self serving so-called politician.

Si

9.

So here for this energy.

Patrick

10.

Bingo!

franmaguilera

Kim asked a pertinent question.

Is starlink going to be used to count the votes?

READ MORE

The New York Post’s simple 4-word message for Donald Trump was the perfect response to the president and his ‘peace plan’ for Ukraine

Source Jonathan Pie Image Screengrab