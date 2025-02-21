US donald trump New York Post Ukraine

The New York Post’s simple 4-word message for Donald Trump was the perfect response to the president and his ‘peace plan’ for Ukraine

John Plunkett. Updated February 21st, 2025

We’ve featured a lot of front pages this week, all of them relating – you guessed it – to Donald Trump’s so-called peace plan for Ukraine and what the US president Trump’s been saying this week about its (democratically elected) leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian president, Vladimir Putin.

First there was this, from Private Eye.

And this, from the Daily Star (never let it be said we’re not a broad church).

And now another cover has gone viral, this time on the other side of the Atlantic and the New York Post’s simple 4-word message for Trump.

Just in case that’s tricky to read in full …

… and here are just a few of the many things people said about the paper (owned by Rupert Murdoch, don’t forget) and its front page.

READ MORE

Elon Musk bit back at an astronaut who accused him of fake news and was magnificently owned into outer space

Source @nypost