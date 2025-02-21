The New York Post’s simple 4-word message for Donald Trump was the perfect response to the president and his ‘peace plan’ for Ukraine

US donald trump New York Post Ukraine

We’ve featured a lot of front pages this week, all of them relating – you guessed it – to Donald Trump’s so-called peace plan for Ukraine and what the US president Trump’s been saying this week about its (democratically elected) leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian president, Vladimir Putin.

First there was this, from Private Eye.

Ukraine peace plan latest The new Private Eye is out now pic.twitter.com/dEc9enV5xd — Private Eye Magazine (@PrivateEyeNews) February 19, 2025

And this, from the Daily Star (never let it be said we’re not a broad church).

Thursday’s front page of the British Daily Star. Putin’s Poodle pic.twitter.com/jrLoat71SO — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) February 20, 2025

And now another cover has gone viral, this time on the other side of the Atlantic and the New York Post’s simple 4-word message for Trump.

Today’s cover: Mr. President: Putin is THE dictator and 9 other Ukraine-Russia war truths we ignore at our peril https://t.co/x4XMTe9l2g pic.twitter.com/6Jo7ubR4wo — New York Post (@nypost) February 21, 2025

Just in case that’s tricky to read in full …

… and here are just a few of the many things people said about the paper (owned by Rupert Murdoch, don’t forget) and its front page.

Now that is a front page, Ed https://t.co/YDr1bHlTRF — Lionel Barber (@lionelbarber) February 21, 2025

Rupert, like Mitch McConnell, seems to finally be grappling with what they’ve enabled. If only they’d had the character to do what it took when it mattered. Now it’s all too late. https://t.co/aCEwAC4VRl — Sarah Longwell (@SarahLongwell25) February 21, 2025

Trump recently gave the New York Post a spot in the White House – do you think he'll kick them out after this headline? https://t.co/fLZuEvziwc — Pekka Kallioniemi (@P_Kallioniemi) February 21, 2025

Top work & extra sweet it being a New York paper King Tango’s temper tantrum will already be raging… https://t.co/QiznZIsnkJ — Tom Jamieson (@jamiesont) February 21, 2025

Tabloid journalism as its best! https://t.co/K40oNrW8fN — Paul Ronzheimer (@ronzheimer) February 21, 2025

"The truth is incontrovertible. Panic may resent it. Ignorance may deride it. Malice may distort it. But there it is." — Winston Churchill https://t.co/rsoicboD2r — Military History Now (@MilHistNow) February 21, 2025

