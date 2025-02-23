17 top takedowns of the Trump cultist gushing over the President carrying his own coat

US donald trump

Conservative commentator and YouTuber Benny Johnson is a very public fan of Donald Trump, and has shared his enthusiasm for the Orange Clown on numerous platforms, including Breitbart News, so we know his shame muscle has been removed – but this post may be a new low.

Is there a Nobel Prize for sycophancy? This guy’s a shoo-in. Naturally, Twitter/X took the piss, and these are some of the top takedowns.

1.

you never know what you’re going to see when you open twitter. For example here is a man completely in awe that another man is carrying a coat https://t.co/BjELO3U7ml — Fred Delicious (@Fred_Delicious) February 22, 2025

2.

I'll be honest I've never been keen on Trump but fair play I didn't realise he carries his own coat Coming round to him https://t.co/WxdyrLiDSw — Toby Tarrant (@tobytarrant) February 22, 2025

3.

I heard Trump wiped his own ass. What can't he do?! https://t.co/sish5zKwmF — Philly Crumb Update (@PhillyCrumb) February 21, 2025

4.

If this guy were any further up Trump’s ass, he could touch the back of his teeth. https://t.co/23wwtlFzhr — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) February 22, 2025

5.

6.

What in the????? … Trump is being celebrated and praised for carrying his own coat?! WHAT IS HAPPENING?!!! THIS ISNT NORMAL. — Lisa Christine •. (@lisachristinect) February 21, 2025

7.

Imagine being this pathetic – wowed by carrying a jacket. The bar is below Hell. https://t.co/qiYlE3q6ON — doom_slug (@doom_slug) February 22, 2025

8.

I can't believe that Trump would put his own foot in FRONT of his other foot!!! The definition of servant leadership. — Challenge Your Beliefs (@ChallengeBelief) February 21, 2025

9.