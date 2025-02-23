17 top takedowns of the Trump cultist gushing over the President carrying his own coat
Conservative commentator and YouTuber Benny Johnson is a very public fan of Donald Trump, and has shared his enthusiasm for the Orange Clown on numerous platforms, including Breitbart News, so we know his shame muscle has been removed – but this post may be a new low.
Is there a Nobel Prize for sycophancy? This guy’s a shoo-in. Naturally, Twitter/X took the piss, and these are some of the top takedowns.
1.
you never know what you’re going to see when you open twitter. For example here is a man completely in awe that another man is carrying a coat https://t.co/BjELO3U7ml
— Fred Delicious (@Fred_Delicious) February 22, 2025
2.
I'll be honest I've never been keen on Trump but fair play I didn't realise he carries his own coat
Coming round to him https://t.co/WxdyrLiDSw
— Toby Tarrant (@tobytarrant) February 22, 2025
3.
I heard Trump wiped his own ass. What can't he do?! https://t.co/sish5zKwmF
— Philly Crumb Update (@PhillyCrumb) February 21, 2025
4.
If this guy were any further up Trump’s ass, he could touch the back of his teeth. https://t.co/23wwtlFzhr
— Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) February 22, 2025
5.
Cult. https://t.co/fKAOoXMnJC
— Theo The King Cheetah (@TheoTheCheetah) February 21, 2025
6.
What in the????? … Trump is being celebrated and praised for carrying his own coat?!
WHAT IS HAPPENING?!!! THIS ISNT NORMAL.
— Lisa Christine •. (@lisachristinect) February 21, 2025
7.
Imagine being this pathetic – wowed by carrying a jacket. The bar is below Hell. https://t.co/qiYlE3q6ON
— doom_slug (@doom_slug) February 22, 2025
8.
I can't believe that Trump would put his own foot in FRONT of his other foot!!!
The definition of servant leadership.
— Challenge Your Beliefs (@ChallengeBelief) February 21, 2025
9.
You should try a day with less Trump ball gargling and see how it goes. Might be a refreshing change of pace.
— TheProletariat (@_ThePr0letariat) February 21, 2025