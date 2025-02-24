Donald Trump congratulated the ‘Conservative Party’ in Germany as if he had won the election himself and it was a self-own visible from space

Politics donald trump germany

No-one was more excited, it appears, about the German election results than Donald Trump (no, we didn’t see that coming either).

So much so that the US president was moved to take to his Truth Social to share his thoughts, such as they are, and quite the read it is too.

Except – hard to believe we know! – Trump didn’t get it quite right.

The elections were in fact a clear win for the CDU/CSU centre-right alliance, beating the far-right Alternative für Deutschland (AfD) – the clear favourite of Trump’s sidekick-in-chief Elon Musk – into second place, with a new government set to be led by chancellor in waiting, Friedrich Merz.

Even more than that, Merz has basically said Germany and the whole of Europe is going to have to get used to living without the US, not move closer to it.

And these people surely said it best.

1.

Lol. Trump is trying to take a victory lap over Germany’s election results while conveniently “forgetting” that nearly everyone in his orbit—from Elon Musk, JD Vance, Charlie Kirk, and many other MAGA influencers and allies—openly backed the far-right AfD, which lost and won’t be… pic.twitter.com/8cjrtjB9kO — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) February 23, 2025

2.

The funniest part about this is that the Conservative CDU (the party of former Chancellor and Obama’s friend Merkel) are almost like US Democrats based on their Party Program. pic.twitter.com/IoUJMVz3IT — Jürgen .. ❤️ (@Jurgen80048425) February 23, 2025

3.

Trump is either stupid or he’s living in his own reality. Elon wasted millions propping up the extremist AfD party. — Ron Smith (@Ronxyz00) February 23, 2025

4.

he has no clue the AFD party didn’t win another proof he doesn’t know what he’s talking about … he needs better advisors …. — WW3finalboss (@WW3finalboss) February 23, 2025

5.

LMFAO.

Absolute humiliation for him.

Well done, Europe and Germany. — Sandy (@sandiechill) February 23, 2025

6.

Wrong fuckface.

Germany’s Conservative Party, or Christian Democratic Union (CDU) is not in any way similar to your conservative Nazi movement. They are literally moderate Democrats who are, by the way, appalled at what’s happening in the United States. pic.twitter.com/faTru4x9v9 — Marlene Robertson (@marlene4719) February 23, 2025

7.

Hey Donnie, the victorious Conservative Party in Germany is not akin to your fascist movement here. They rejected that extremism of the AfD.

Not even that you are able to grasp. — IslandGirl☮ (@IslandG41370138) February 23, 2025

8.

It’ll be funny when they explain it to him. — X AI (@xaigorgo) February 23, 2025

9.

Donald doesn’t even know the difference between AfD and CDU. The U.S. is the truest example of a kakistocracy. pic.twitter.com/Vpj42Nkoxw — Oliver Alexander (@OAlexanderDK) February 23, 2025

