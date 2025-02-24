Politics donald trump germany

Donald Trump congratulated the ‘Conservative Party’ in Germany as if he had won the election himself and it was a self-own visible from space

John Plunkett. Updated February 24th, 2025

No-one was more excited, it appears, about the German election results than Donald Trump (no, we didn’t see that coming either).

So much so that the US president was moved to take to his Truth Social to share his thoughts, such as they are, and quite the read it is too.

Except – hard to believe we know! – Trump didn’t get it quite right.

The elections were in fact a clear win for the CDU/CSU centre-right alliance, beating the far-right Alternative für Deutschland (AfD) – the clear favourite of Trump’s sidekick-in-chief Elon Musk – into second place, with a new government set to be led by chancellor in waiting, Friedrich Merz.

Even more than that, Merz has basically said Germany and the whole of Europe is going to have to get used to living without the US, not move closer to it.

And these people surely said it best.

