Harrison Ford’s reaction to being caught on camera eating at the SAG Awards is the funniest 58 seconds you’ll watch today

Just when we thought we couldn’t love Harrison Ford any more than we already do, he goes and does this.

It’s our favourite moment from Hollywood’s Screen Actors Guild awards – SAG for short – when Jessica Williams, his co-star from TV’s Shrinking – was doing her bit to camera.

Unfortunately for Williams, Ford – who was sat right next to her – crashed the moment in spectacular style and it just gets better and better.

Jessica Williams yelling at Harrison Ford throughout her I Am An Actor speech is so precious. #SAGAwards pic.twitter.com/1UCzpxfWnY — Netflix (@netflix) February 24, 2025

We don’t care how set up that was – (very? Not at all?) because we just loved it.

And so did all these people …

The way Harrison Ford was casually eating without realizing he was on camera was hilarious . — Vina Verde️ || streaming MINTY LATTE ☕ (@vinaverdemusic) February 24, 2025

His comedic timing is impeccable — Fatine ✨ (@Palfatine) February 24, 2025

That’s so funny how he slowly puts it back down — Scopey_13’s Alt (@Scopey_13Alt) February 24, 2025

The way he moved his chair, killed me — Cass✨️ (@CassieScottx) February 24, 2025

Harrison Ford eating during the intro of the SAG Awards before realizing he was on-camera. See the full winners list: https://t.co/1H9Qsgq4hw pic.twitter.com/zcOtoDZA2i — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) February 24, 2025

His smile at the end gods they are so adorable — Ellie ❤️ (@teapetrichor) February 24, 2025

He clearly knew he was on camera the whole time and was trolling her, playing the character of “clueless old man”. Evidenced by her comments toward him and then him laughing with her at the end. — jiggedy (@jiggedy) February 24, 2025

Still adored it.

EVERYONE NEEDS TO WATCH “SHRINKING.”

IT’S THIS. IT’S EXACTLY THIS. https://t.co/Zg0lVIyaDL — Mab’Dib (@MabIsTink) February 24, 2025

