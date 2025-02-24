Celebrity Harrison ford

Harrison Ford’s reaction to being caught on camera eating at the SAG Awards is the funniest 58 seconds you’ll watch today

John Plunkett. Updated February 24th, 2025

Just when we thought we couldn’t love Harrison Ford any more than we already do, he goes and does this.

It’s our favourite moment from Hollywood’s Screen Actors Guild awards – SAG for short – when Jessica Williams, his co-star from TV’s Shrinking – was doing her bit to camera.

Unfortunately for Williams, Ford – who was sat right next to her – crashed the moment in spectacular style and it just gets better and better.

We don’t care how set up that was – (very? Not at all?) because we just loved it.

And so did all these people …

Still adored it.

