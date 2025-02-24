This magnificent Donald Trump front page has just gone wildly viral and it feels like it gets more on-point with every passing day

US donald trump

We’ve featured no end of front pages about the return of Donald Trump to the White House over the last few days (and weeks).

First there was this, from Private Eye.

Ukraine peace plan latest The new Private Eye is out now pic.twitter.com/dEc9enV5xd — Private Eye Magazine (@PrivateEyeNews) February 19, 2025

And this, from the Daily Star (never let it be said we’re not a broad church).

Thursday’s front page of the British Daily Star. Putin’s Poodle pic.twitter.com/jrLoat71SO — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) February 20, 2025

And this, from the New York Post.

Today’s cover: Mr. President: Putin is THE dictator and 9 other Ukraine-Russia war truths we ignore at our peril https://t.co/x4XMTe9l2g pic.twitter.com/6Jo7ubR4wo — New York Post (@nypost) February 21, 2025

Now we’ve got another one to add to the collection. It’s actually from last month but it didn’t stop the New European’s cover from just going viral, very possibly because it gets more on-point with every passing day.

And here are just a few of the things people said about it.

Great cover pic.twitter.com/2pkcKOuFJY — Dr Rachel Morris (@FiveByFiveTimes) February 23, 2025

Be fair, that’s good art direction https://t.co/pzBZXHtWJD — dave trott (@davetrott) February 23, 2025

Wow. What a great cover! pic.twitter.com/3Go9RPpHdW — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) February 23, 2025

The U.S. media needs to take notes. — Art Candee (@ArtCandee) February 23, 2025

This is how the world sees Trump. https://t.co/yXvpc5KwyQ — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) February 23, 2025

