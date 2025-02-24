US donald trump

This magnificent Donald Trump front page has just gone wildly viral and it feels like it gets more on-point with every passing day

John Plunkett. Updated February 24th, 2025

We’ve featured no end of front pages about the return of Donald Trump to the White House over the last few days (and weeks).

First there was this, from Private Eye.

And this, from the Daily Star (never let it be said we’re not a broad church).

And this, from the New York Post.

Now we’ve got another one to add to the collection. It’s actually from last month but it didn’t stop the New European’s cover from just going viral, very possibly because it gets more on-point with every passing day.

And here are just a few of the things people said about it.

