The new Private Eye nails Donald Trump’s ‘Ukraine peace plan’ so accurately it hurts

Poke Staff. Updated February 19th, 2025

There’s a new issue of Private Eye in the shows now and it’s cover nails the ‘Ukraine peace talks’ so accurately it hurts.

And just in case that’s tricky to see in full.

Ooof.

