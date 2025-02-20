US daily star donald trump

The Daily Star’s front page about ‘wingnut man baby’ Donald Trump is so good they just broke America

John Plunkett. Updated February 20th, 2025

We’ve featured plenty of Daily Star front pages in the past because, while the paper might not be the first thing you turn to in the morning, they do have a fabulous knack of capturing how we’re all feeling in an especially no-holds barred style.

But we’re not sure we’ve ever featured one that has also gone viral in the US. Because that’s what happened to the Star’s front page on Thursday with its departure of Vladimir Putin and ‘wingnut man baby’ Donald Trump.

And it went into orbit stateside after it was shared by ‘Republicans against Trump’ on Twitter.

They’ve broken America!

And here are our favourite things people said about it (on both sides of the Atlantic).

Lots more Daily Star here.

READ MORE

The new Private Eye nails Donald Trump’s ‘Ukraine peace plan’ so accurately it hurts

Source Daily Star