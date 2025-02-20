The Daily Star’s front page about ‘wingnut man baby’ Donald Trump is so good they just broke America

US daily star donald trump

We’ve featured plenty of Daily Star front pages in the past because, while the paper might not be the first thing you turn to in the morning, they do have a fabulous knack of capturing how we’re all feeling in an especially no-holds barred style.

But we’re not sure we’ve ever featured one that has also gone viral in the US. Because that’s what happened to the Star’s front page on Thursday with its departure of Vladimir Putin and ‘wingnut man baby’ Donald Trump.

And it went into orbit stateside after it was shared by ‘Republicans against Trump’ on Twitter.

Thursday’s front page of the British Daily Star. Putin’s Poodle pic.twitter.com/jrLoat71SO — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) February 20, 2025

They’ve broken America!

And here are our favourite things people said about it (on both sides of the Atlantic).

The Daily Star’s pivot over the past few years to being at the forefront of political satire is something to behold. — Colin the Dachshund (@DachshundColin) February 20, 2025

WTF!! The Daily Star (!) cuts through the crap from ‘Wingnut Manbaby’ Trump! pic.twitter.com/4oZJeRaTFL — Andy Burge (@AndyGJBurge) February 20, 2025

American power’s epic collapse under Trump as he joins Putin and Xi against Europe and Ukraine. Long standing alliance with Europe is demolished in just three weeks. Russia and China can’t believe their luck. Insane — Alex Desna (@Alex2Desna) February 20, 2025

You can always rely on the Daily Star to deliver a banging front page. pic.twitter.com/2rCSwFOxfe — The London Economic (@LondonEconomic) February 20, 2025

The world is laughing — GG you heard ‍⬛ (@TH3R3ALGARVEZ3) February 20, 2025

Well done Daily Star, at least one media outlet telling it how it is. pic.twitter.com/vfJvHMcOsw — Orange Grove (@Orange_Grove1) February 20, 2025

Lots more Daily Star here.

READ MORE

The new Private Eye nails Donald Trump’s ‘Ukraine peace plan’ so accurately it hurts

Source Daily Star