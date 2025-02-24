US elon musk

This Elon Musk fanboy went into bat for their hero and ended up owned into Alpha Centauri

John Plunkett. Updated February 24th, 2025

Elon Musk has been busy bigging up his role in the planned return of the two American astronauts stranded on the International Space Station, even though the plans to finally bring them home were already put in place last autumn.

Tasked by Donald Trump to ‘go get’ the two Americans stuck in space, Musk claimed they had been deliberately left in orbit by former president Joe Biden for ‘political reasons’ which – you may not be surprised to learn – is total nonsense.

That hasn’t stopped him beefing with people who know so much better on Twitter.

And we mention it again because this particular Elon Musk fanboy going into bat for their hero after someone called him an ‘unstable, malign extremist’

‘Take a break and start posting about space after you have landed a rocket’?

And you’ll never guess who it was they were talking to (or maybe you will …)

That’s Colonel Terry Virts – @AstroTerry – a ‘Former NASA Astronaut and USAF F-16 Pilot. Supporting Ukraine. A big fan of Democracy!’ (and if you’re still not convinced …).

And no-one said it better than this person.

Boom.

