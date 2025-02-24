This Elon Musk fanboy went into bat for their hero and ended up owned into Alpha Centauri

US elon musk

Elon Musk has been busy bigging up his role in the planned return of the two American astronauts stranded on the International Space Station, even though the plans to finally bring them home were already put in place last autumn.

Tasked by Donald Trump to ‘go get’ the two Americans stuck in space, Musk claimed they had been deliberately left in orbit by former president Joe Biden for ‘political reasons’ which – you may not be surprised to learn – is total nonsense.

That hasn’t stopped him beefing with people who know so much better on Twitter.

And we mention it again because this particular Elon Musk fanboy going into bat for their hero after someone called him an ‘unstable, malign extremist’

‘Take a break and start posting about space after you have landed a rocket’?

And you’ll never guess who it was they were talking to (or maybe you will …)

That’s Colonel Terry Virts – @AstroTerry – a ‘Former NASA Astronaut and USAF F-16 Pilot. Supporting Ukraine. A big fan of Democracy!’ (and if you’re still not convinced …).

And no-one said it better than this person.

The ultimate example of "did not read the bio of the account he was replying to". pic.twitter.com/jGo6MxYwWv — Jimmy Rushton (@JimmySecUK) February 22, 2025

Boom.

They love to say “landed a rocket” but their hero (who has rockets, yes, that can USUALLY land) has never been in a rocket, never been to space. — KathleenFrances ☘️ (@Kathlee71013772) February 22, 2025

And Terry has literally landed the Space Shuttle! — Jimmy Rushton (@JimmySecUK) February 22, 2025

Elon's simps are some of the dumbest people on the platform. — Mads (@DumbDumbMM) February 22, 2025

astronauts aren’t allowed to post about space anymore — Canraptor ⛰️ (@Canraptorr) February 23, 2025

I’m going with the dude who has actually been to space — Chargé d’Affaires (@BrandiAtkinson) February 22, 2025

