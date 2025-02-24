US US politics

Watch this Wyoming Legislature leader get riled at being called Madam Chairman after he voted for people to lose the right to their preferred pronouns

Oonagh Keating. Updated February 24th, 2025

Chairman Tim French, of the hardline right-wing ‘Freedom Caucus’ was one of many Republicans who pushed Senate File 0077, ‘prohibiting the state and its political subdivisions from requiring the use of preferred pronouns’ through the Wyoming Legislature.

During a debate on a similarly ‘anti-woke’ piece of legislation, House Bill 0032 – the ‘What is a Woman Act’, he took a Zoom call from constituent Britt Boril, who wanted to voice her objections to the act. Her opening comments tested French’s support for the preferred pronouns ruling, and it looks like he wasn’t entirely down with it.

@nowthisimpact

They voted against 'preferred pronouns' and now they want people to use the ones they prefer? Seems a bit unfair

♬ original sound – NowThis Impact

“You can call me Mr Chairman, if you want.”

“Well, I cannot be compelled to use your preferred pronouns, as you have all voted that way.”

“I prefer to be called Chairman French.”

“I know, and you all voted that preferred pronouns cannot be compelled speech, in SF 77.”

TikTok was right behind her.

Why is madam chairman getting so emotional about this?
Cole

Madam chairman is hysterical and needs to calm down.
Madsxox

Madam Chairman sounded so emotional, almost hysterical. She really needs to compose herself. Whining is inappropriate.
Holly

“Wait a minute I didn’t mean my own bigotry applied to me”.
Portia Adrianna Sanc

Britt Boril, the icon that you are.
Lindsay Morris

The clip soon found its way to Twitter/X, where it gave the mood a boost.

In fact, ‘chairman’, whether Mr or Madam, isn’t technically a pronoun, Madam French clearly didn’t realise that. Perhaps they should have done their research before voting for a law they didn’t understand.

