Watch this Wyoming Legislature leader get riled at being called Madam Chairman after he voted for people to lose the right to their preferred pronouns

US US politics

Chairman Tim French, of the hardline right-wing ‘Freedom Caucus’ was one of many Republicans who pushed Senate File 0077, ‘prohibiting the state and its political subdivisions from requiring the use of preferred pronouns’ through the Wyoming Legislature.

During a debate on a similarly ‘anti-woke’ piece of legislation, House Bill 0032 – the ‘What is a Woman Act’, he took a Zoom call from constituent Britt Boril, who wanted to voice her objections to the act. Her opening comments tested French’s support for the preferred pronouns ruling, and it looks like he wasn’t entirely down with it.

@nowthisimpact They voted against 'preferred pronouns' and now they want people to use the ones they prefer? Seems a bit unfair ♬ original sound – NowThis Impact

“You can call me Mr Chairman, if you want.” “Well, I cannot be compelled to use your preferred pronouns, as you have all voted that way.” “I prefer to be called Chairman French.” “I know, and you all voted that preferred pronouns cannot be compelled speech, in SF 77.”

TikTok was right behind her.

Why is madam chairman getting so emotional about this?

Cole

Madam chairman is hysterical and needs to calm down.

Madsxox

Madam Chairman sounded so emotional, almost hysterical. She really needs to compose herself. Whining is inappropriate.

Holly

“Wait a minute I didn’t mean my own bigotry applied to me”.

Portia Adrianna Sanc

Britt Boril, the icon that you are.

Lindsay Morris

The clip soon found its way to Twitter/X, where it gave the mood a boost.

1.

This is the way pic.twitter.com/nypW10GSfi — Ari Drennen (@AriDrennen) February 21, 2025

2.

I love this so much https://t.co/yBGiTTHorf — Willimus Bartimus (@WillimusBart) February 21, 2025

3.

Dude is going to be called Madame Chairman for the rest of his hopefully short political career. — stop tRumpnado (@tRumpnado2016) February 22, 2025

4.

Everyone should do this. https://t.co/0jT85ZyCrn — Lisa Hodges (@lrhesq) February 23, 2025

5.

She ate so hard!!! — Eris (Discordia, הרס, Sylvie, Lilith, blahblah, (@oren_ai) February 21, 2025

6.

Malicious compliance is always funny to watch https://t.co/ByjKJKs4MD — JJ (@LostinAusten27) February 22, 2025

7.

The dildo of consequences rarely arrives fully lubed — Matt Kimball (@Matt_J_Kimball) February 22, 2025

8.

Few people understand that using preferred pronouns is what cisgender people also want. So why is it so hard for them to use them for trans people?

The oldest way to insult and bully people is through misgendering. It doesn't matter whether you are cis or trans…pronouns matter. https://t.co/NK2FLbHMIF — V ️‍️‍⚧️ (@v_theclash) February 21, 2025

9.

Bully the bullies! Lmao — Fallen Angel ⸸ (@Moonxetta) February 21, 2025

10.

Gotta admit. Kinda funny. She made her point. — Heather (@Heather81031325) February 22, 2025

11.

I feel like this is the best way to address the stupidity of anti-trans laws. https://t.co/1CJ74gY9ma — Snapquester Mage (@cfusionpm) February 23, 2025

12.

Can we all just start doing shit like this and waste their time https://t.co/LoKqp5czMb — E ✨ (@unloadingall) February 22, 2025

In fact, ‘chairman’, whether Mr or Madam, isn’t technically a pronoun, Madam French clearly didn’t realise that. Perhaps they should have done their research before voting for a law they didn’t understand.

via GIPHY

READ MORE

A Republican Trump cheerleader claimed there are no pronouns in the bible and caused Scornmageddon

Source Now This Impact Image Screengrab