In the battle of the handshakes between Donald Trump and Emmanuel Macron there was only one winner (watch to the end!)

It was a recurring feature of Donald Trump’s first occupation of the White House that he would insist on especially virulent – some might say violent – handshakes with visiting world leaders.

And it appears that his second stint in the White House is going to be no different. Except the intervening years may not have been overly kind to Trump, and he’s not the hand wrestling champ he once was.

We mention this after French president Emmanuel Macron visited the White House where Trump’s comedy handshakes were very much in full effect.

quite a handshake or whatever this is here between Trump and Macron pic.twitter.com/RrbwQfCQAM — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 24, 2025

We’ll call that one a score draw.

But this one, well this one was 4-0 to Macron, no doubt about that. Or, if you prefer to speak American, a magnificent home run by the French president.

French President Emmanuel Macron yanked Donald Trump’s tiny hand back and put it on his knee. You could see how hard that feeble old man was struggling to keep it on his knee. pic.twitter.com/9g5QFYyVTE — Art Candee (@ArtCandee) February 24, 2025

We half expected a towel to be thrown in from the right hand side of the screen, such was the dominance of Macron.

1.

Trump tries to grab Macron’s (supposedly) weaker left hand, because he knows how painfully strong Macron will be in countering Donald’s handshake attacks. — The slow motion reveals an aching hand on Trump’s part. Once again. — Andrea Junker (@Strandjunker) February 24, 2025

2.

Every time they shake it’s like an arm wrestling contest. — Bill Johnson (@Bill43111) February 24, 2025

3.

Macron was not willing to play a subordinate here. He is well aware how the EU is monitoring every move. He would not allow Trump to control this meeting. Macron came across as intelligent, forceful and clear on Europe’s position. Trump was an embarrassment. — Where’s my Super Suit (@simpkins_elliot) February 24, 2025

4.

Dear god is Trump so embarrassing. — Jordan Lamonte III (@jlamonteIII) February 24, 2025

5.

This time Macron was ready — Ali Minai (@barbarikon) February 24, 2025

6.

Lol!

Thanks for noticing that. — Paige (@LadyTangwystle) February 24, 2025

7.

Macron showed dominance over the old timer. — Rocky Resistor (@RockyResistor) February 24, 2025

8.

OMG this is hilarious! Trump didn’t like that and I’m rolling!!! I think I love Macron! — Mahomes and Maauto (@TeresaDodrill1) February 24, 2025

9.

I love these little power plays that get the best of Trump. — Existential Dread 2025 ⚖ (@sark111) February 24, 2025

To conclude …

Macron is great at manipulating Trump. — Živjelee (@zivjelee) February 24, 2025

On every front, by the looks of it.

