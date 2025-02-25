US donald trump emmanuel macron handshakes

In the battle of the handshakes between Donald Trump and Emmanuel Macron there was only one winner (watch to the end!)

John Plunkett. Updated February 25th, 2025

It was a recurring feature of Donald Trump’s first occupation of the White House that he would insist on especially virulent – some might say violent – handshakes with visiting world leaders.

And it appears that his second stint in the White House is going to be no different. Except the intervening years may not have been overly kind to Trump, and he’s not the hand wrestling champ he once was.

We mention this after French president Emmanuel Macron visited the White House where Trump’s comedy handshakes were very much in full effect.

We’ll call that one a score draw.

But this one, well this one was 4-0 to Macron, no doubt about that. Or, if you prefer to speak American, a magnificent home run by the French president.

We half expected a towel to be thrown in from the right hand side of the screen, such was the dominance of Macron.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

To conclude …

On every front, by the looks of it.

Source