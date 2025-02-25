Now, that’s how you hand out flyers for a magic show

Videos funny

Back in 2021, a video of a funny exchange on the streets of Hollywood really took off, because it’s got a hint of magic about it.

“It’s not what you think, though.”

No. It’s far better than that.

The guy handing out flyers for the Museum of Illusions, identitfied as Jake by someone in the comments, clearly learnt the hard way that people don’t like to take flyers, and he stepped up his game accordingly. We hope those people went to see the show.

TikTokers wanted to tip the hat.

To put it another way –

Source @mino_5555 Image Screengrab