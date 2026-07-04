This British man who vanished while travelling to the World Cup was found living his best life in a pub in Spain, and truly this is what real freedom looks like

Social Media FIFA World Cup 2026 the UK

Here’s a new addition to the “you couldn’t make it up” file.

Michael Hewitt, a 65-year-old from Leeds, left the UK on June 20, flying to Spain for a layover before travelling on to Boston for the start of the World Cup.

But then he lost his phone which had all of his tickets stored on it. So Michael decided to just stick around Barcelona watching the World Cup there instead.

The only issue is he didn’t contact his family, because he didn’t remember any numbers and didn’t have access to the internet. So they then started a frantic search for him.

Little Mick Hewitt who is a Leeds United Supporters legend .Was travelling to Boston for England game via Barcelona .Not been seen for 9 days last heard from in Barcelona.Share please let’s get him found .#LUFC pic.twitter.com/lTaL0XBGdB — Michael Hewitt (@lufcprog) June 29, 2026

“He lost his phone soon after arriving in Barcelona, and didn’t know any of the phone numbers stored on it,” Michael’s brother, Gary, told ‘The Sun’.

“He didn’t think to go to the embassy as he still had his passport and money, so didn’t think they’d be interested.”

When Michael’s family hadn’t heard from him, they reported him missing. The Foreign Office and Interpol got involved, and after 10 days, the British Embassy in Spain tracked Michael down hotel through his card payments.

Soccer fan who vanished while traveling to World Cup found in pub 10 days later 'blissfully unaware of search' https://t.co/obCjRalhuh pic.twitter.com/l23NsI9Dzs — New York Post (@nypost) July 3, 2026

“As a family, we desperately wanted an embarrassingly simple but happy ending to this horrendous episode, and we now have that,” brother Gary said.

The story has caught people’s imaginations all over the world. Here’s a selection of the funny responses.

1.

Best story ever .He left England for USA to see #WorldCup but was a stop over in Spain . He LOST his phone in airport that had his plane and world cup tickets and just left airport . family thought he was missing in USA . Worried to death . he was found in a pub in Barcalona and… https://t.co/8rCXTVGSFv — Gabriel Morency (@sportsrage) July 3, 2026

2.

The ancient Anglo spirit of wandering the world in search of potential pub locations https://t.co/VBXM1lcoDJ — ☀️AliquisNovus☀️ (@PalmyrPar) July 3, 2026

3.

4.

Give him a green card immediately. https://t.co/sN7hiIdJJ6 — Hard Pass (@HardPass4) July 3, 2026

5.

Not everyone who wanders is lost. https://t.co/ZJXEKctXuF — Spencer Hakimian (@SpencerHakimian) July 4, 2026

6.

7.

Can’t a man get a little privacy? https://t.co/D7Z6sZQSH7 — Dan Murphy (@sportsnetmurph) July 3, 2026

8.

The most English story ever. https://t.co/FH9awx9vN9 — Morris Monye (@Morris_Monye) July 3, 2026

9.

He wasn't missing. He was exactly where he wanted to be. Patriot. https://t.co/bk4uXmT0Hp — Jack (@jackunheard) July 3, 2026

10.

Living the absolute dream fair play to him https://t.co/xX5YVel3o8 — CS (@CFC_CS) July 3, 2026

11.

God forbid an unassuming unc go on a spirit journey through the pubs of the world. https://t.co/pA2a9ZVNKc — Unworthy Hand (@kisstheblade_) July 3, 2026

12.

The search ended exactly where it probably should've started. — (@theCryptoBoy007) July 3, 2026

13.

“Of course I’ll be back. If you didn’t close, I’d never leave.” pic.twitter.com/gSzXj1VYjc — EJ Norman (@theRealEJNorman) July 3, 2026

14.

His family was panicking. He was on his 4th pint watching England. Honestly, who had the better week? — Vincent (@VJUVincent) July 3, 2026

Source: Twitter/X/nypost