News donald trump July 4 the US

Donald Trump, 80, has vowed to deliver a really long July 4 speech outside in extreme heat and people are sending him some morbidly funny words of encouragement

Michael White. Updated July 4th, 2026

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The US is marking its July 4 holiday this weekend – which is also the 250th anniversary of the founding of the republic.

And at the centre of it all – mostly because he’s made it all about himself – is Donald Trump.

The anniversary celebrations have provided some unintentionally hilarious moments already – such as the stage falling apart, the dismal turnout for his Great American State Fair, and the supreme tackiness of his ‘Triumphal Arch’.

Trump has also provided much glee to his enemies this week by vowing to deliver a speech on July 4 in 107 degree Fahrenheit (41 degree Celsius) heat “just to show that he can do anything”.

And, well, you can imagine the dark strain of humour this has drawn from people online, perhaps best captured by legendary novelist Joyce Carol Oates.

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Her tweet reads:

“exciting news!
T***p has promised to give a long July 4 speech in 107 degree heat to vie with the record of 9th president William Harrison who gave a 2-hour vainglorious speech in freezing-cold rain, fell ill immediately after the speech & died a month later; the challenge for our president will be to get through his vainglorious speech without collapsing in the heat & if he manages that, to stay alive for at least one month following the speech & in this way break Harrison’s longtime record.

individuals who would ordinarily rather eat broken glass than observe a T***p speech even muted may be observing this speech with much attention.

good luck to us all.”

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Source: Twitter/X/HQNewsNow