Donald Trump, 80, has vowed to deliver a really long July 4 speech outside in extreme heat and people are sending him some morbidly funny words of encouragement

News donald trump July 4 the US

The US is marking its July 4 holiday this weekend – which is also the 250th anniversary of the founding of the republic.

And at the centre of it all – mostly because he’s made it all about himself – is Donald Trump.

The anniversary celebrations have provided some unintentionally hilarious moments already – such as the stage falling apart, the dismal turnout for his Great American State Fair, and the supreme tackiness of his ‘Triumphal Arch’.

Trump has also provided much glee to his enemies this week by vowing to deliver a speech on July 4 in 107 degree Fahrenheit (41 degree Celsius) heat “just to show that he can do anything”.

Trump: And by the way, on July 4th it's going to be 107 degrees out and I'm gonna go and make a really long speech. Just to show that I can do anything. It's going to be 107. pic.twitter.com/ZBxuc6udaS — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) July 1, 2026

And, well, you can imagine the dark strain of humour this has drawn from people online, perhaps best captured by legendary novelist Joyce Carol Oates.

1.

exciting news!

T***p has promised to give a long July 4 speech in 107 degree heat to vie with the record of 9th president William Harrison who gave a 2-hour vainglorious speech in freezing-cold rain, fell ill immediately after the speech & died a month later; the challenge for… https://t.co/qGezJKxkSQ — Joyce Carol Oates (@JoyceCarolOates) July 3, 2026

Her tweet reads:

“exciting news!

T***p has promised to give a long July 4 speech in 107 degree heat to vie with the record of 9th president William Harrison who gave a 2-hour vainglorious speech in freezing-cold rain, fell ill immediately after the speech & died a month later; the challenge for our president will be to get through his vainglorious speech without collapsing in the heat & if he manages that, to stay alive for at least one month following the speech & in this way break Harrison’s longtime record. individuals who would ordinarily rather eat broken glass than observe a T***p speech even muted may be observing this speech with much attention. good luck to us all.”

2.

Wonderful. I would refrain from fluids for at least two days before the speech. — RM63 (@rmille1303) July 1, 2026

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With the DC humidity. Don't forget the humidity. — Russ Hjelm (@russhjelm) July 1, 2026

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Will we even be able to notice if he's having a heat stroke? — Gentle_7 (@Gentle_7s) July 1, 2026

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It’d be awful if he had heat stroke …. He’ll sneak in ac somehow https://t.co/njhNW851YX — Susan ✨⚖️✨🕊️ ☮️ 💟🇺🇦 (@SusanInDelaware) July 1, 2026

6.

Oh if he attempts this, it ought to go very well https://t.co/RM4I0Lmfr4 — Laurie Hardman (@LaurieLyricalG) July 2, 2026

7.

8.

Oh mighty Helios, grant me this one boon and never again shall I declare your glorious cosmic orb of light a Wretched Daystar… https://t.co/vGmiUaap39 — Mimosa Joe (@DarkJohnston) July 2, 2026

9.

I hope he’s in a nice thick suit too…with extra fabric. May nary a cloud be in the sky. May he fuel himself on nothing but McDonald’s & Dr. Pepper leading up to that day. May 107 degrees feel like 115 degrees. Asé. https://t.co/oeSJFC2iDb — La Ricachona 🥂✨🇵🇦 (@_PanamaGold) July 1, 2026

10.

Hey Sky Daddy, If you’re not busy this Saturday… https://t.co/beI2T5KlFJ — The Rev. Dr. Auntie Michelle She/Her (@iamn0tthe1) July 1, 2026

11.

If it were to happen, ya gotta admit this would be an astonishing time and place for it to happen https://t.co/CsKEnAlDqM — matt johnson (@mmmjohnson1) July 3, 2026

12.

I'm not a religious person, but… pic.twitter.com/dVc5yUlXRb — Robert Electricity (@robelectricity) July 3, 2026

Source: Twitter/X/HQNewsNow