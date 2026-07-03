‘What’s the funniest thing you’ve heard a stranger shout out of nowhere?’ – 22 hilariously gobby people

Life r/AskUK

If you hear people yelling things in the street, the chances are they’re drunk or angry, and it’s generally not something you want your ears bothered with.

However, very occasionally you’ll be glad you listened because you’ll overhear an absolute gem.

They’ve been discussing this on the AskUK subreddit after Jack_In_Black89 shared their own experience…

‘What’s the funniest thing you’ve heard a stranger shout out of nowhere? ‘I let the dog out this morning to do his business. Out of nowhere (at 6:00AM) I heard a most random yell of ‘Oh, for fuck’s sake!’, which I’m not ashamed to say made me giggle a bit.’

And lots of other earwiggers chipped in with their own favourites, like these…

1.

‘In Istanbul, across the road from where we were having lunch, a local gentleman was trying to encourage customers into his carpet shop. He did this by shouting at people, ‘I know you, I see you in Sydney/New York/London’ etc to get them to stop and chat.

‘So far, so Istanbul, then he shouted at some poor soul, ‘I know you, I see you in Barnsley!’. Which would have been funny enough, but he’d obviously been taught to say ‘Barnsley’, by someone from Barnsley. So at the end of his heavily Turkish accented sentence there was suddenly a deep Yorkshire. ‘Baahnsleh’.

‘It just about ended me, great days.’

–SpaTowner

2.

‘Used to live on a studenty street and one hot summer we’d been kept up for 2 nights with this beeping sound and couldn’t work out what it was or where. On night three at 2am we heard an almighty roar of ‘BEEP BEEP FUCKING BEEEEEEEEP!’

‘Followed by the sound of rummaging and we went out to find a fucked off student boy flinging shit out of a skip from a nearby renovation. And then in absolute triumph he held aloft a a malfunctioning smoke alarm that was the source of the fucking beep.’

–hausplants

3.

‘There was couple that lived a few doors from us, they’ve long gone thankfully, but every Saturday night they’d be drunk arguing at like 3am. No one ever said anything to them, but one time I heard someone shout ‘shut the fuck up before I come and slap the fuck outta both you!”

–Optimal_Mall5141

4.

‘This couple walked past and they had clearly been bickering about something and the guy just turned to her and yelled “JE. SUIS. UNE. PANTALOONS.” and for some reason that really made her mad and she stormed off.

‘I had tears in my eyes from laughing so hard because there’s no context I can think of that would make that make sense.’

–Perfect_Opposite_410

5.

‘I was running in the Lakes ages ago, two guys ahead of me separated by a short distance. Overtook the first one. Approached the second one to overtake him too, whereupon he burped loudly and exclaimed (in an approximately Yorkshire accent) “Eeee, that one tasted of apple and blackcurrant!”

‘When I passed him, he looked mortified. I assume that, hearing someone behind him, he assumed I was his friend.’

–ACharredCell

6.

‘Went to Liverpool One shopping centre a few years ago and if you’ve never been, there’s several bridges connecting the 3 floors together. We were on the ground floor and some marbles fell/were dropped from above. Without missing a beat I heard someone say “well somebody’s lost their marbles” and I couldn’t hold myself together.’

–C0nnectionTerminat3d

7.

‘Neighbours a couple of houses down were working on a shed. They didn’t really make much noise, but at some point I’ve heard one of them shouting “For fuck’s sake, just ram it in already!”‘

–ImThatBitchNoodles

8.

‘”Oh make your mind up” shouted by a stranger on Guildford high street approximately ten years ago upon seeing a gentleman wearing military style camouflage trousers and t-shirt, with a high-vis vest over the top.

‘I pissed myself.’

–BenboJBaggins

9.

‘7am on a Sunday a couple weeks ago we get woken up by some asshole beeping his horn as loud as he could, on and off for about 5 minutes. Eventually he just keeps his hand on the wheel for about 20 seconds straight until someone (I assume whoever he was picking up, but who knows) yells at the top of their lungs, “SHUT THE FUCK UP YOU FUCKING SAUSAGE”. Not a peep afterwards.

‘If nothing else, it was an entertaining start to the morning.’

–grandhighblood

10.

‘Early morning at Reading Festival 20 years ago: “You’ve ruined my life!”

‘What ruined his life was all the various tents within hearing distance screaming it randomly for the rest of the weekend…’

–Diplomatic_Gunboats

11.

‘Not a shout but was overhearing convo between two people while I was picking up something from Inpost locker…

‘Man 1: You know it’s sad I’ll never see my dad again.

‘Man 2: Maybe you will.

‘Man 1: Nah that’s the second guy he’s murdered now.

‘Obviously murder isn’t funny, but it was so bizarre and unexpected, and just said in such a matter of fact tone that I really wanted to laugh.’

–FireflyKaylee

12.

‘At an all day festival, the singer of the band playing is wearing a Gallagher-esque parka, guy walks in to the pub, takes one look at the the band and shouts, “Take yer coat off, you won’t feel the benefit”.’

–MrSteveBob