Life nhs the UK

The NHS plans to reward people for walking 30 minutes a day with discounts and vouchers – 18 reactions to put a spring in your step

Michael White. Updated July 4th, 2026

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“Just getting my steps in” is a common refrain from the smartwatch-sporting set.

For a long while now, people have been tracking how much walking and how many steps they make on a given day. And now the NHS wants in on the action.

Per the BBC: “Early next year, NHS England will launch a “marathon a month” challenge, asking people to walk for around 30 minutes a day. Those who do it every day will hit roughly 26 miles a month – the distance of a marathon.”

The NHS says those who hit the target will then be eligible for rewards, “which could include incentives and discounts”.

As you can imagine, the idea has made waves online, with a lot of people making jokes but others seriously questioning or criticising the intent.

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Source: Twitter/X/PolitlcsUK