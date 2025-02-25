US donald trump Les Miserables

They played a ‘Les Mis’ song at the Governor’s Ball and it felt more appropriate than Trump could ever imagine

John Plunkett. Updated February 25th, 2025

It was time for the Governor’s Ball in the White House at the weekend, where Donald Trump – who has taken to styling himself ‘King’ – and First Lady Melania played host to various political high-ups and their guests, and a jolly good time no doubt was had by all.

But there was one particular aspect which caught people’s attention, and that was the tune sung by the US Army choir. Recognise it yet? These people certainly did.

Except, by all accounts, Trump is a big fan of the Les Miserables, although who knows if he knows what it’s about or if just likes the tunes (fact check – I think we all do actually know).

Deeply appropriate, whichever way you look at it.

