They played a ‘Les Mis’ song at the Governor’s Ball and it felt more appropriate than Trump could ever imagine

It was time for the Governor’s Ball in the White House at the weekend, where Donald Trump – who has taken to styling himself ‘King’ – and First Lady Melania played host to various political high-ups and their guests, and a jolly good time no doubt was had by all.

It was a great honor to attend this evenings Governors Ball at the @WhiteHouse, hosted by @FLOTUS Melania and @POTUS @realDonaldTrump—thank you! pic.twitter.com/NPHHz6jDfA — Dan Scavino (@Scavino47) February 23, 2025

But there was one particular aspect which caught people’s attention, and that was the tune sung by the US Army choir. Recognise it yet? These people certainly did.

Happy MAGA isn’t cultured enough to realize the diss — Ash’Ley Rushin (@rushgotjokes) February 24, 2025

They picked Les Mis—a musical about standing up to tyranny. They protested you at your own event and you were too stupid to get it. https://t.co/V4QHy5Ky6S — Rep. Jim McGovern (@RepMcGovern) February 24, 2025

“Even the darkest night will end, and the sun will rise.” — Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) February 23, 2025

They chose an arrangement from Les Misérables, you fucking moron. The story is about an anti-monarchist insurrection, the Paris Uprising of 1832. They protested this sham administration right under your nose https://t.co/xv4c1WYUff — Jackie Singh #KillMAGA #DeathToMAGA #1A #2A (@HackingButLegal) February 24, 2025

Wow well there’s a message — Whale Psychiatrist ™️ (@k_ovfefe2) February 23, 2025

Except, by all accounts, Trump is a big fan of the Les Miserables, although who knows if he knows what it’s about or if just likes the tunes (fact check – I think we all do actually know).

Fun fact: Do You Hear the People Sing?—the thunderous anthem of revolution from Les Misérables, born from the 1832 Paris Uprising against monarchy and tyranny—has somehow become a MAGA rally favorite. That’s right, a song that has inspired pro-democracy movements from Hong… — P a u l ◉ (@SkylineReport) February 24, 2025

Deeply appropriate, whichever way you look at it.

