Democratic congresswoman Jasmine Crockett had two words for Elon Musk – the second was ‘off’

Democratic representative Jasmine Crockett was elected for Texas’ 30th congressional district in 2023, and has used her training and skills as a lawyer to hold her Republican colleagues to account ever since.

Here she is, for example, responding to their spurious attempt to start impeachment proceedings agains Joe Biden.

And this read of Marjorie Taylor Greene practically entered the dictionary.

HELL YEAH: Rep. Jasmine Crockett goes on a TEAR against Elon Musk’s “illegal” audit and the DOGE subcommittee chairwoman, Marjorie Taylor Greene: “You talk about being invading our data, people said they were upset about Tik Tok — but I’m upset at the guy who runs TWITTER who… pic.twitter.com/WnAWVeJMLd — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) February 12, 2025

Since the election, Congresswoman Crockett has kept her sights firmly on the actions of President Musk and his sock puppet, Donald Trump – including stepping up to serve on the Oversight subcommittee on the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

She outlined the terrible ramifications of planned DOGE cuts with facts specific to Texas.

Nearly 50% of children in Texas 30 alone will be affected by the Republican Medicaid and CHIP Cuts! Medicaid and The Children's Health Insurance Plan is an important role in my district, over half of my constituents will be affected by this cut! — Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett (@RepJasmine) February 25, 2025

It was, therefore, no surprise that, when asked by Call to Activism’s Joe Gallina whether she had any words for Musk, she had two pretty unequivocal ones.

NEW: I just asked Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett if she had a message to Elon Musk. What would she say to him? Here was her answer: “Fuck off.” pic.twitter.com/LvzTmmqY1C — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) February 25, 2025

The MAGA crowd wasn’t happy.

They were very much in the minority, however, and these comments represent a tidal wave of thrilled reactions.

1.

This is the energy dems need to bring. Waxing poetically about saving democracy and being polite clearly doesn’t resonate with the right wing NPCs willing to go down with the ship. Let’s not mince words. — Alex Jewell (@bestfoodalex) February 25, 2025

2.

3.

Nothing else needs to be said. https://t.co/LZ7QTz4qU2 — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) February 25, 2025

4.

Congresswoman Crockett is all of us. https://t.co/t0MEN55Uha — Heather Thomas (@HeatherThomasAF) February 25, 2025

5.

Jasmine Crockett, The new face of the Democrat party pic.twitter.com/nV21DR3p3I — Gladiator (@gladiatorusaa) February 25, 2025

6.

National treasure! — Art Candee (@ArtCandee) February 25, 2025

7.

Rep. Jasmine Crockett is the only dem out here really saying what needs to be said. https://t.co/IFZhd9F0N9 — Thelma Harper (@kamehamethottie) February 25, 2025

8.

HA! Rep. Jasmine Crockett just destroyed Elon Musk: Question: If you could speak directly to Elon Musk, what would you say? Rep. Jasmine Crockett: Fuck off pic.twitter.com/5h5LYfZs47 — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) February 25, 2025

9.