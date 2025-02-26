US elon musk

Democratic congresswoman Jasmine Crockett had two words for Elon Musk – the second was ‘off’

Oonagh Keating. Updated February 26th, 2025

Democratic representative Jasmine Crockett was elected for Texas’ 30th congressional district in 2023, and has used her training and skills as a lawyer to hold her Republican colleagues to account ever since.

Here she is, for example, responding to their spurious attempt to start impeachment proceedings agains Joe Biden.

And this read of Marjorie Taylor Greene practically entered the dictionary.

Since the election, Congresswoman Crockett has kept her sights firmly on the actions of President Musk and his sock puppet, Donald Trump – including stepping up to serve on the Oversight subcommittee on the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

She outlined the terrible ramifications of planned DOGE cuts with facts specific to Texas.

It was, therefore, no surprise that, when asked by Call to Activism’s Joe Gallina whether she had any words for Musk, she had two pretty unequivocal ones.

The MAGA crowd wasn’t happy.

@MarkOftheBEAS14 GHETTO

@Brentallica Who could work with someone like this? She should be removed. This behavior is disgusting

My answer would be thank you and keep up the good and most important I trust you Mr.

They were very much in the minority, however, and these comments represent a tidal wave of thrilled reactions.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

