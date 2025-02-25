US donald trump self-owns

Donald Trump asked which idiot signed this trade deal with Mexico and Canada and it’s a self-own of the highest-order

John Plunkett. Updated February 25th, 2025

To the White House now, where Donald Trump has been talking about the thing that gets his juices flowing like no other – tariffs!

Specifically, he was responding to a question about US trade with its neighbours Mexico and Canada. Trump said the two countries had taken advantage of the US and the rubbish trade deals it had signed.

‘I look at some of these agreements and I say who would ever sign a thing like this. The tariffs will go forward, yes. We’ll make up a lot of territory. Our country will be liquid and rich again.’

And even though you know what’s coming – of course you know what’s coming! – it’s still very funny.

Just in case he still hadn’t got the message (he surely got the message) …

Source @Acyn