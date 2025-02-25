Donald Trump asked which idiot signed this trade deal with Mexico and Canada and it’s a self-own of the highest-order

US donald trump self-owns

To the White House now, where Donald Trump has been talking about the thing that gets his juices flowing like no other – tariffs!

Specifically, he was responding to a question about US trade with its neighbours Mexico and Canada. Trump said the two countries had taken advantage of the US and the rubbish trade deals it had signed.

Trump responding to a question on Mexico and Canada: I look at some of these agreements and I say who would ever sign a thing like this. The tariffs will go forward, yes. We’ll make up a lot of territory. Our country will be liquid and rich again. pic.twitter.com/cPwkCVlLDF — Acyn (@Acyn) February 24, 2025

‘I look at some of these agreements and I say who would ever sign a thing like this. The tariffs will go forward, yes. We’ll make up a lot of territory. Our country will be liquid and rich again.’

And even though you know what’s coming – of course you know what’s coming! – it’s still very funny.

what to do you mean "who would ever sign a thing like this" YOU'RE THE ONE WHO SIGNED THIS https://t.co/l6ObpEaAhX pic.twitter.com/gJmVNjiSYQ — Joey Politano ️‍ (@JosephPolitano) February 24, 2025

Narrator: Those agreements were signed by Trump himself in 2018. pic.twitter.com/zxLN1NlKvF — (@ChidiNwatu) February 24, 2025

“Who would ever sign a thing like this?” -the guy who signed the thing https://t.co/MXTrOv7JnQ — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) February 24, 2025

He was literally president when he signed the USMCA act (The replacement for NAFTA). Who is he referring to when he says America did a bad trade deal with them? — Quadcarl (@quadcarl_carl) February 24, 2025

"Who would ever sign a thing like this?" You did, Donald. After you negotiated it. Before you hailed it as a great deal that nobody else could ever have pulled off. https://t.co/ZkkTvGKWr9 — Paul Niland (@PaulNiland) February 25, 2025

Do you mean the trade agreement that you, Trump, signed last time you were in office? And as always, broad tariffs will not help the US. It will hurt us. — Jared Ryan Sears (@JaredRyanSears) February 24, 2025

Trump. Trump signed the agreement in his first term. https://t.co/emLFPtbkf5 — Jax Persists (@LadyJayPersists) February 24, 2025

“Who would ever sign a thing like this “ Lmfao pic.twitter.com/OBN7LGGO31 — Anti-Communist (@louielyrics1) February 24, 2025

"Who would ever sign a thing like this," says man who literally signed USMCA, the agreement that replaced NAFTA. https://t.co/hlTVRwC49b — Lemon Sturgis (@LemonSturgis) February 24, 2025

You literally renegotiated NAFTA! You signed "a thing like this." — Lemon Sturgis (@LemonSturgis) February 24, 2025

Just in case he still hadn’t got the message (he surely got the message) …

Did anyone bother to tell the dumb fuck it was him that signed it last time he was in office? — KNugent4118 (@KNugent4118) February 25, 2025

READ MORE

Emmanuel Macron’s response as Donald Trump says he’s checking there’s still gold in Fort Knox is a 24-carat treat

Source @Acyn