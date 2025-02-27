People have been sharing what they’d bring back from the ‘90s – 19 sorely missed things from a radical decade

Round Ups Ask Reddit

The world has changed a lot since the Nineties. Perhaps this should come as no surprise, seeing as the decade that brought us grunge, Friends and Tamagotchis is (gulp) pushing 30.

But for people who lived through those years, it’s hard to let them go. This prompted Redditor unityzin to ask this question:

‘If you could bring back one thing from the 90’s, what would it be?’

‘The sense of wonder and optimism we had about the future. It felt like we were moving toward the Space Age at light speed.’

-ProfessionalFlow8030

‘Housing prices.’

-PMyourTastefulNudes

‘The universal public agreement that Nazis are bad.’

-Gleeemonex

‘Friday nights, head to Blockbuster to rent a video game (you already know which one), over to Domino’s to get a pizza, then back home to stay up late playing said video games and eat pizza with friends.’

-peternorthstar

‘The uncertainty of missed calls and impromptu meetups. Freedom from being “in contact” at all times. Letters in the mail from actual people with something personal to say. Turning down a road and not knowing where it goes. Waiting in line at movie theaters and concerts with other fans, everyone full of speculation and excitement.

‘I can’t pick just one, but any of those would make me happy.’

-Lessa22

‘Walking up to the boarding gate of a plane with your friends to wait with you and then say bye as you get on the actual plane.

‘Not being strip searched and x-rayed before getting into the departure area of an airport.’

-ClownfishSoup

‘Actually owning our media such as videos (on DVD’s, VHS), music (on CD’s, tapes and Vinyl), and books. These days you only buy a use license, which can be revoked at the drop of a hat and you can’t resell or loan out the media. It really sucks I think.’

-ron_pro

‘My hope for the American dream I was sold in school. I did what I was told was necessary. The other end of the deal never materialized.’

-CanaDoug420

‘Privacy. Whether that was an illusion even back then is up for debate but Christ everyone knows so much about everyone now. The irony of my sharing that with a bunch of strangers on the internet is not lost on me. I’m not a smart man.’

-coveredinsawdust