A right-wing troll tried to whip up the racists with a bit of faux nostalgia and got owned into the present day

If you’re not familiar with the InevitableWest account, congratulations, and we’re sorry we’re about to ruin your good luck so far.

Their bio says –

‘Defender of Western values and culture. Jesus Christ is king. Account run from England.’

What they actually do is amplify racist, homophobic and Islamophobic right-wing talking points, using lies, damned lies, and Elon Musk quotes. The account is almost certainly not run from England, and the person behind it is widely believed to be an Indian crypto-scammer.

Someone challenged Inevitablewest to meet up anywhere in England to verify that he's not an Indian. He agreed. Then, he backed out and said, "Just say we met up" his IP came up with India. pic.twitter.com/qKdqlCUV48 — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) February 17, 2025

We wouldn’t normally share his nonsense, but we thought you’d like to see him getting metaphorically dragged for a bit of dog-whistling not-stalgia, which means seeing what he got dragged for.

Here’s his post.

Britain was perfect. They stole this from you. Fight for it back. pic.twitter.com/6Ta5CwlISm — Inevitable West (@Inevitablewest) February 25, 2025

There were two enormous problems with it –

The idea that Britain (or anywhere) was ever perfect. The place shown in the video has barely changed.

These were our favourite takedowns.

1.

If you'd ever been to England you'd know that Westgate in Canterbury looks just like this now. All those buildings are still standing you absolute plank. — Otto English (@Otto_English) February 26, 2025

2.

50s britain may have been a bit miserable recovering from the war and all, with lots of people destitute and bombed out houses everywhere, but have you considered idealised film tradwife no minorities https://t.co/wRpStbLc2X — Llwty (@llwtydeer) February 26, 2025

3.

Yeah was it? Want some film of me walking down the stairs of our tenement with a roll of toilet paper on the way to the communal toilet? https://t.co/s4Ryir3Niq — Rab (@Rab_Dickson1) February 26, 2025

4.

“Perfect” and it’s a time when institutional racism and sexism was rife . You’re a mess. https://t.co/fyojPnawI9 — toms (@rooting4women) February 26, 2025

5.

Britain was perfect. They stole this from you. Fight for it back. pic.twitter.com/Ot3xSgNSHd — Hughes-on-the-Wold (@NotThatHughes) February 26, 2025

6.

Canterbury still looks exactly like this, you stupid fuck. Just go there and you can always live off rations, infect yourself with TB and shove your kids down a chimney to make it more authentic https://t.co/XenbanWVf4 — LonerBox (@BoxLoner) February 26, 2025

7.

Britain was perfect. They stole this from you. Fight for it back. pic.twitter.com/tBJI9dWqZn — Bloody Desmond (@Worldchampsx2) February 26, 2025

8.

RETVRN! To, like, Summer of last year.

Or four years ago, because I'm not spending more time finding a more recent photo. pic.twitter.com/zPernieKFX — ⬢ Jens Wiëchers ⬡ (@jwiechers) February 26, 2025

9.

Interesting this post came from someone who’s never even been to Britain. https://t.co/EKjGzdXI76 — Freddie (@FreddieBailey96) February 26, 2025

10.

A huge part of the UK still looks like this, heck the location you’re using, Westgate, Canterbury is mostly unchanged. You’re just making up lies in order to stir shit up. https://t.co/tPS69o1R82 pic.twitter.com/CUFWCX18Vx — BBally ☪️ (@BBally81) February 26, 2025

11.

Was he referring to the clothes and the soundtrack? Or maybe the 1950s vehicles? You want people to drive in 50s buses?? How many times have you been to Canterbury? — Otto English (@Otto_English) February 27, 2025

12.

Britain was perfect. They stole this from you. Fight for it back. https://t.co/fqFx1ZSKjR pic.twitter.com/aRm4TLvUde — Slainbyelf (@slainbyelf) February 26, 2025

13.

Britain was perfect. They stole this from you. Fight for it back. pic.twitter.com/mp4ikaBly9 — Fick Nerrari (@FickNerrariLBC) February 26, 2025

14.

They actually stole this from you pic.twitter.com/cfGB2WPsEl — RA (@dickyadams) February 26, 2025

15.

Still looks very much like this in Canterbury, only the picture quality is a mite better https://t.co/DVTJN6IrUQ pic.twitter.com/V21aJFHcWK — Simon Cook (@cooksimon) February 27, 2025

He should get a better hobby.

Exergerated nostalgia (EN syndrome) can lead to depression and anxiety if it fails to align itself with evolving realities on the ground. — Mwalimu1 (@Mwalimu1) February 26, 2025

