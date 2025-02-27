Anti-vaxxer RFK Jr said there was nothing to worry about the measles outbreaks in the US right now and was schooled into the sun

US anti-vaxxers RFK Jr.

Never fear, folks, the US health secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr says there’s nothing unusual about the spread of measles we are currently seeing in the US.

A child died this week in west Texas, stoking fears of the spread of measles among communities were increasing number of people are sceptical about the use of vaccines (and chief among the sceptics is, of course, US health secretary Robert F Kennedy).

Here’s what he had to say at Donald Trump’s first Cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

RFK JR on Measles Outbreaks: It is not unusual. There are measles outbreaks every year. pic.twitter.com/8KZ7VSaSE5 — Acyn (@Acyn) February 26, 2025

And there was no shortage of people happy to put him right (shame none of them got to address Trump’s Cabinet directly, alas).

1.

The last time a child in the U.S. died of measles was in 2003. https://t.co/j5hICMC0k7 — Rep. Jake Auchincloss (@RepAuchincloss) February 26, 2025

2.

It is actually very unusual @RobertKennedyJr! Embarrassing that your anti-vaxx stance forces you lie about matters of life and death — Lib Dunk (@libdunkmedia) February 26, 2025

3.

(first day on the job i’m completely unqualified for): the office is supposed to explode, actually https://t.co/CBOl5MsUjC — Sam Biederman (@Biedersam) February 26, 2025

4.

We are at the “the cases will disappear” stage of the 2025 measles outbreak. — Devin Duke (@sirDukeDevin) February 26, 2025

5.

Growing up as a Kennedy must completely skew your perception of death rates. https://t.co/QZRA3RlR3A — Sridhar Ramesh (@RadishHarmers) February 27, 2025

6.

RFK Jr’s claim that measles outbreaks are “not unusual” is dangerously misleading. A child just died in Texas—the first U.S. measles death in over a decade—amid 124 cases in unvaccinated communities. His anti-vaccine stance, now as HHS Secretary, risks more lives by undermining… — Richard Angwin (@RichardAngwin) February 26, 2025

7.