US anti-vaxxers RFK Jr.

Anti-vaxxer RFK Jr said there was nothing to worry about the measles outbreaks in the US right now and was schooled into the sun

John Plunkett. Updated February 27th, 2025

Never fear, folks, the US health secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr says there’s nothing unusual about the spread of measles we are currently seeing in the US.

A child died this week in west Texas, stoking fears of the spread of measles among communities were increasing number of people are sceptical about the use of vaccines (and chief among the sceptics is, of course, US health secretary Robert F Kennedy).

Here’s what he had to say at Donald Trump’s first Cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

And there was no shortage of people happy to put him right (shame none of them got to address Trump’s Cabinet directly, alas).

