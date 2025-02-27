‘What’s the most unexpectedly delightful perk of working remotely that you truly appreciate?’ – 23 excellent WFH bonuses

Life r/AskUK work

One of the few good things to come out of the Covid-era was the normalisation of home working. Well, unless you’re someone who owns a lot of commercial property and has a vested interest in people returning to the office.

But, in general, people love it, including Redditor AlanBennet29 who asked ‘What’s the most unexpectedly delightful perk of working remotely that you truly appreciate even if it might seem a little quirky?’ and followed the question up with an interesting example from their own workplace:

‘Our CEO is all about remote work. On one team call—while he was talking about new job openings—he casually asked what offbeat perks we enjoy from working at home, beyond the usual benefits. ‘Out of the blue, one of our typically prim younger marketing folks said, ‘Having a poo in your own toilet’. That left everyone speechless and got me wondering—what quirky perks do you cherish? Personally, I love being able to watch the news from my hometown in America, something I just can’t do in an office.’

And people who WFH were eager to jump in with the things they enjoy the most about not going into the office.

1.

‘At nearly 40 I am in probably the best shape of my life due to visiting the gym on my lunch break for a weights session and often being able to do some cardio in the evenings too. Also eating a lot better as I’m not just grabbing any old thing from the shops and more time to meal prep.’

–Unusefulness01

2.

‘I am really on top of the laundry.’

–BobBobBobBobBobDave

3.

‘Beyond the obvious (commute etc), I really relish that there is no one to irritate me: typing too loud, shaking their knee constantly, weird repetitive cough, shouty phone voice.’

–Mammoth-Difference48

4.

‘I’m pregnant at the moment so I appreciate being able to vomit in the comfort of my own toilet.’

–Bulbasaurus__Rex

5.

‘Being able to make a good coffee, rather than having to either pay £3 for it, or get the free crap from the machines.’

–asymmetricears

6.

‘I can take micro breaks, whether that is lots of bathroom breaks or going downstairs to get a drink. We are now allowed to access Spotify on work computers, so I can play music while working and save my phone battery, and the added bonus is that the music automatically pauses when I get a teams call.’

–kstaruk

7.

‘Similarly being on your period with your own toilet and supplies to hand. I would probably have to take the odd few days off throughout the year if I was fully office based.’

–shark-with-a-horn

8.

‘Not having to wear make up or get presentable on days where I have no Teams meetings.’

–basmati_relish_trail

9.

‘Everything is already set up how you like it. No awkward heating temperature or bizarre toaster settings, you know the item you put down yesterday is still going to be there today and not moved by the cleaners.’

–Harrry-Otter

10.

‘I’m neurodivergent so having full control over my environment is fantastic and has enabled me to be promoted into leadership where I’m now coordinating our in-house training programme and sorting out issues in the background of our roles so that my coworkers can excel at what they do best (sales). If I’d been forced to go into an office five days a week I would either be in a junior role with no confidence at all and no ladder available to me to move up, or I would have burned out years ago and would be unemployed.’

–turntricks

11.

‘I get to watch the antics of the really big squirrel who is determined to build a nest behind my neighbour’s satellite dish and refuses to give up, even though everything she stashed back there falls back to the ground again when the nest becomes too large.’

–butwhatsmyname