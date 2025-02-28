25 of the funniest posts we’ve seen on Bluesky this week

Social Media Bluesky

Welcome to the Poke’s round-up of funny stuff from Bluesky, the popular escape hatch from the long arm of Elon Musk. It proved impossible to avoid the topical stuff, but at least it comes with a side of laughter rather than facepalming. Oh, okay, there may be a little facepalming.

If you find something you like, please share it.

1.

Civilization took a fatal turn when we replaced two tin cans and a string with the internet. — (@unfitz.bsky.social) February 24, 2025 at 10:56 AM

2.

3.

not sure the theory of evolution holds up when tapeworms are still tapeworms and not MP3worms — Toby Earle (@tobyontv.bsky.social) February 24, 2025 at 7:24 AM

4.

Crows can recognize people many years later, even if they are wearing a disguise.

However, science cannot explain why the crows would wear a disguise. — stabke (@stabke.bsky.social) February 23, 2025 at 6:43 PM

5.

6.

Musk's life is like Citizen Kane if you replace "Rosebud" with "The Ability To Tell A Single Joke" — Alasdair Beckett-King (@misterabk.bsky.social) February 23, 2025 at 5:44 PM

7.

It’s irresponsible to release puns into the wild before they are fully groan. — Lev Parikian (@levparikian.bsky.social) February 23, 2025 at 12:25 PM

8.

9.

Labour's Gordon McKee asks the prime minister if he can find out whether the pretty girl in his history class likes him. [image or embed] — Robert Hutton (@roberthutton.co.uk) February 25, 2025 at 1:48 PM

10.

Can’t believe the knives are already out in the stores. The Ides of March gets more commercialized every year. — Hipster Viking Amy (@lasrina.bsky.social) February 24, 2025 at 1:16 AM

11.

12.