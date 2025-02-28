25 of the funniest posts we’ve seen on Bluesky this week
Welcome to the Poke’s round-up of funny stuff from Bluesky, the popular escape hatch from the long arm of Elon Musk. It proved impossible to avoid the topical stuff, but at least it comes with a side of laughter rather than facepalming. Oh, okay, there may be a little facepalming.
If you find something you like, please share it.
1.
Civilization took a fatal turn when we replaced two tin cans and a string with the internet.
2.
If Pizzaballa becomes the next pope he should just choose Pope Pizzaballa as his special pope name.
— Sooz Kempner (@soozuk.bsky.social) February 23, 2025 at 8:59 PM
3.
not sure the theory of evolution holds up when tapeworms are still tapeworms and not MP3worms
— Toby Earle (@tobyontv.bsky.social) February 24, 2025 at 7:24 AM
4.
Crows can recognize people many years later, even if they are wearing a disguise.
However, science cannot explain why the crows would wear a disguise.
— stabke (@stabke.bsky.social) February 23, 2025 at 6:43 PM
5.
Every girl’s crazy about ZZ Top’s building supplies.
— Jason (@nickmotown.bsky.social) February 24, 2025 at 10:32 AM
6.
Musk's life is like Citizen Kane if you replace "Rosebud" with "The Ability To Tell A Single Joke"
— Alasdair Beckett-King (@misterabk.bsky.social) February 23, 2025 at 5:44 PM
7.
It’s irresponsible to release puns into the wild before they are fully groan.
— Lev Parikian (@levparikian.bsky.social) February 23, 2025 at 12:25 PM
8.
oh cool I’ve been meaning to learn anxiety
— Daniel Benneworth-Gray (@danielgray.com) February 24, 2025 at 9:51 PM
9.
Labour's Gordon McKee asks the prime minister if he can find out whether the pretty girl in his history class likes him.
— Robert Hutton (@roberthutton.co.uk) February 25, 2025 at 1:48 PM
10.
Can’t believe the knives are already out in the stores. The Ides of March gets more commercialized every year.
— Hipster Viking Amy (@lasrina.bsky.social) February 24, 2025 at 1:16 AM
11.
I’ll never understand American sports
— Steven C (@stevenc63.bsky.social) February 23, 2025 at 8:58 PM
12.
I thought it was Jimmy Nail
— BeardedGenius (@beardedgenius.bsky.social) February 24, 2025 at 11:19 AM