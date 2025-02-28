Never mind Keir Starmer, let’s take a moment to remember when America discovered the kebab

US food

After Keir Starmer’s visit to the White House wasn’t met with Elon Musk locking him up, or Trump declaring war on London, people have deemed it a success – which will really piss off the usual suspects.

But before anyone gets too carried away by the PM impressing America, let’s remind ourselves that it was only fairly recently that they discovered doner kebabs – and they didn’t know what they’re called.

In 2017, US-based Insider magazine revealed that Americans were going crazy for the dish, due to The Halal Guys street food outlets. It wasn’t until 2019 that British Twitter noticed and commented.

People live for these meat platters. pic.twitter.com/FvhfgxANZR — Insider (@thisisinsider) May 27, 2017

There were a couple of issues, aside from why it took the Brits two years to reply.

Firstly, how had they only just realised kebabs are a thing?

By “taking over the world” they mean “Americans realised this thing exists at last.” The rest of the world already knew. https://t.co/eKXcguo70Z — Andy (@Truly_Defective) February 25, 2019

folk lining up outside for a fuckin doner kebab Americans are actual hilarious https://t.co/Le1MDS3rEo — parkly spink (@notgnarlyralph) February 25, 2019

"Secret is the white sauce…" Bless, the Americans have discovered caterers' garlic sauce & doner kebabs… https://t.co/kpD1OTsDQn — David J Carr (@djc1805) February 28, 2019

Secondly, why are they calling it a “meat platter” or a “sandwich”?

"Meat platters" it's a fucking Donner kebab https://t.co/IRNZ7jOe2I — JP (@Jprz1321) February 25, 2019

Did they really just refer to that kebab as a “sandwich” I literally can’t with these people — Calum McSwiggan (@CalumMcSwiggan) February 25, 2019

There was an obvious question.

DO AMERICANS NOT HAVE KEBAB SHOPS!?! WHAT DO THEY EAT WHEN THEYRE DRUNK AT 3AM IN THE MORNING GOING HOME!?!! WHAT?!?! https://t.co/MC6pSBEZpd — indie (@INDIEWASHERE) February 25, 2019

One enterprising Twitter user, StephenGraham68, wondered if he might also have a culinary delight to introduce to a wider audience.

My mate Gregg has this great idea for steak & gravy in flakey pastry – I’ll call it Baked Steak and it’ll sell $millions 😁 — StephenGraham68 (@Steg68) February 24, 2019

Sounds good. The Americans will love it..

via GIPHY

