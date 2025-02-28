US food

Never mind Keir Starmer, let’s take a moment to remember when America discovered the kebab

Poke Staff. Updated February 28th, 2025

After Keir Starmer’s visit to the White House wasn’t met with Elon Musk locking him up, or Trump declaring war on London, people have deemed it a success – which will really piss off the usual suspects.

But before anyone gets too carried away by the PM impressing America, let’s remind ourselves that it was only fairly recently that they discovered doner kebabs – and they didn’t know what they’re called.

In 2017, US-based Insider magazine revealed that Americans were going crazy for the dish, due to The Halal Guys street food outlets. It wasn’t until 2019 that British Twitter noticed and commented.

There were a couple of issues, aside from why it took the Brits two years to reply.

Firstly, how had they only just realised kebabs are a thing?

Secondly, why are they calling it a “meat platter” or a “sandwich”?

There was an obvious question.

One enterprising Twitter user, StephenGraham68, wondered if he might also have a culinary delight to introduce to a wider audience.

Sounds good. The Americans will love it..

