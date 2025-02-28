Entertainment Children's TV

Mummy Pig is expecting a third little piggy, and it’s probably going to go ‘wee, wee, wee’ – 22 funniest reactions

Oonagh Keating. Updated February 28th, 2025

Viewers of Good Morning Britain on Thursday were privy to news of the impending patter of tiny hooves. Here’s Richard Arnold, interviewing the excited expectant mother, Mummy Pig. I said what I said.

Congratulations to the Pig family. That’s quite a scoop for GMB, and they did it in sty-le. STY-le! Suit yourselves.

The news caused much hilarity online.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

Article Pages: 1 2