Mummy Pig is expecting a third little piggy, and it’s probably going to go ‘wee, wee, wee’ – 22 funniest reactions

Entertainment Children's TV

Viewers of Good Morning Britain on Thursday were privy to news of the impending patter of tiny hooves. Here’s Richard Arnold, interviewing the excited expectant mother, Mummy Pig. I said what I said.

Mummy Pig has big news to share! The family is growing ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ORFQCJAlrS — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) February 27, 2025

Congratulations to the Pig family. That’s quite a scoop for GMB, and they did it in sty-le. STY-le! Suit yourselves.

The news caused much hilarity online.

1.

2.

Poor George is now a middle child! — Post Office (@PostOffice) February 27, 2025

3.

4.

Peppa about to be the forgotten eldest daughter arc. — seiji (@szaseiji) February 27, 2025

5.

6.

Kids getting their first Who’s the Daddy storyline pre school https://t.co/ZQFzBt3u5r pic.twitter.com/bzDIdhZf1Y — Albert Square: After Dark Podcast (@E20AfterDark) February 27, 2025

7.

The Epstein flight logs being released the same day that mummy pig announces she’s pregnant https://t.co/NhPF4tK3iO pic.twitter.com/KK7C2jwFKh — Sonic Forces Fan (@SonicForcesFam) February 27, 2025

8.

This is a world altering event here. Also this image makes sense now, it was taken in the future…

*tenet score begins to play* https://t.co/HxlXWHVmbW pic.twitter.com/g15KSIW5qg — Juggler (@juggler972) February 27, 2025

9.

A LOT of shit happens in this country. But there is nothing more British that mummy pig announcing her pregnancy on Good Morning Britain. — bon (@BONmati_) February 27, 2025

10.

I feel like Duolingo is responsible for this development https://t.co/LLH4uXRuwO — Adam (@adamadzp) February 27, 2025

11.