Mummy Pig is expecting a third little piggy, and it’s probably going to go ‘wee, wee, wee’ – 22 funniest reactions
Viewers of Good Morning Britain on Thursday were privy to news of the impending patter of tiny hooves. Here’s Richard Arnold, interviewing the excited expectant mother, Mummy Pig. I said what I said.
Mummy Pig has big news to share!
The family is growing ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ORFQCJAlrS
— Good Morning Britain (@GMB) February 27, 2025
Congratulations to the Pig family. That’s quite a scoop for GMB, and they did it in sty-le. STY-le! Suit yourselves.
The news caused much hilarity online.
1.
calling it now https://t.co/qSzn5BKPXf pic.twitter.com/sFf5QS6i3S
— Fred Delicious (@Fred_Delicious) February 27, 2025
2.
Poor George is now a middle child!
— Post Office (@PostOffice) February 27, 2025
3.
https://t.co/mJ6eqW4HJH pic.twitter.com/QbxdiyYxlI
— Our Rach (@our_rach) February 27, 2025
4.
Peppa about to be the forgotten eldest daughter arc.
— seiji (@szaseiji) February 27, 2025
5.
Congratulations. @David_Cameron https://t.co/0HqUKqApsQ
— No Context Brits (@NoContextBrits) February 27, 2025
6.
Kids getting their first Who’s the Daddy storyline pre school https://t.co/ZQFzBt3u5r pic.twitter.com/bzDIdhZf1Y
— Albert Square: After Dark Podcast (@E20AfterDark) February 27, 2025
7.
The Epstein flight logs being released the same day that mummy pig announces she’s pregnant https://t.co/NhPF4tK3iO pic.twitter.com/KK7C2jwFKh
— Sonic Forces Fan (@SonicForcesFam) February 27, 2025
8.
This is a world altering event here. Also this image makes sense now, it was taken in the future…
*tenet score begins to play* https://t.co/HxlXWHVmbW pic.twitter.com/g15KSIW5qg
— Juggler (@juggler972) February 27, 2025
9.
A LOT of shit happens in this country. But there is nothing more British that mummy pig announcing her pregnancy on Good Morning Britain.
— bon (@BONmati_) February 27, 2025
10.
I feel like Duolingo is responsible for this development https://t.co/LLH4uXRuwO
— Adam (@adamadzp) February 27, 2025
11.
Daddy Pig: pic.twitter.com/0nuGTKzYQq
— Enlightened Serf (@enlightenserf) February 27, 2025