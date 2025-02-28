Our 25 Favourite Funny Tweets of the Week

Twitter tweets of the week

After what feels like at least three weeks, it’s finally Friday. Good news for everyone with a traditional working pattern, or a healthy respect for the rules of chippy night.

As it’s Friday, we’re unleashing another round-up of our favourite funny tweets – or posts, if you want to keep in Elon’s good books.

We hope you find something to tickle your fancy.

1.

The words 'satire' and 'narcassist' are the words used the most by people who don't really know what they mean. It's very charcuterie. — Shaparak Khorsandi شاپرک خرسندی (@ShappiKhorsandi) February 26, 2025

2.

“would you still love me if i was a worm” love is the least of your worm worries. for instance have you heard of the early bird — trash jones (@jzux) February 23, 2025

3.

Boss: How many people do we have on this project?

Me: Nine.

Boss: Can you round them up?

Me: Ten. — Anastasia (@the_anastasia) February 27, 2025

4.

I love my kids but yesterday I discovered I draw the line at $15 milkshakes. — Dadman Walking (@dadmann_walking) February 23, 2025

5.

Once, in college I spent an entire semester working on a research project about Toy Story only to find out that my professor had said Tolstoy. — (@MoMohler) February 26, 2025

6.

One of my strengths you say? Yes, I’m particularly good at taking the coaster with me when I pick up my tea. — Late to the party Laura (@ericamorecambe) February 23, 2025

7.

Do people who love escape rooms not know about IKEA? — Ghostface Kryllah (@kryzazzy) February 23, 2025

8.

I've resolved to show a greater interest in what my sons are into and say yes to their asks more often. *7yo asks me to watch him play Roblox* Me: Not like that. — Hollie Harris (@allholls) February 23, 2025

9.

Everyone is fighting a battle you know nothing about. Make it worse by quoting Marcus Aurelius. — Bob Phillips (@BobTheSuit) February 27, 2025

10.

I was the 6th Spice Girl, Umami — Natalie Would (@_NatalieWould) February 27, 2025

11.

Terrible things can happen if you go jogging. For starters, you might want to go jogging again. — Tracie Breaux (@traciebreaux) February 27, 2025

12.