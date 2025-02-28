The Russian embassy’s weird attempt to reassure Brits had entirely the opposite effect and everyone said the same thing

Politics Russia

Everyone wants to see an end to the war in Ukraine, it’s just that Donald Trump appears to want it to end … no matter what.

With the rest of the world less keen to take Vladimir Putin’s word for it than the US president is, the Russian Embassy thought it would do its bit to reassure Brits that, seriously folks, we’ve got nothing to worry about.

❗️ Russia poses no threat to the UK: neither in its waters, airspace, nor streets & certainly not to Britain's long-suffering NHS. We have no need to do so. It is the UK government that needs these fabrications to avoid dealing with the country’s real social & economic problems.… pic.twitter.com/elmTGLwXZo — Russian Embassy, UK (@RussianEmbassy) February 27, 2025

And it’s fair to say not everyone (not anyone) found it in the slightest bit reassuring, and these people surely said it best.

You have literally murdered people with novichok in the UK multiple times. https://t.co/uEkGdkOM16 — Samuel Jenkinson (@samueljenkinson) February 27, 2025

Isn’t that exactly what you said before you invaded Ukraine? — Бианка (@BiankaB12) February 27, 2025

"We just want to enjoy the beauty of the English gothic architecture." https://t.co/UHqO3sficB pic.twitter.com/sWKKA7Wr54 — Colin the Dachshund (@DachshundColin) February 27, 2025

That's exactly what a threat to the UK would say. https://t.co/UHqO3sficB — Colin the Dachshund (@DachshundColin) February 27, 2025

Get fucked you novichok dealing cunts. — airspeed (@not_airspeed) February 27, 2025

Sounds suspiciously like something that a threat to the UK would say. You’ll have to forgive me if I don’t believe a word of it. Russia is not well known for its trustworthiness or democratic freedoms. — Liam Sullivan (@SullyDrummer) February 27, 2025

Pure Russian propaganda. — Dede Watson (@Dede_Watson) February 27, 2025

When we say ‘everyone said the same thing’ it wasn’t actually everyone, it turned out. Just in the intents of balance and all that …

Most British people are more afraid of their own government than Russia. — Lord Flashy (@MrFlashHQ) February 27, 2025

‘Most’ doing a lot of heavy lifting there.

