The Russian embassy’s weird attempt to reassure Brits had entirely the opposite effect and everyone said the same thing

Poke Staff. Updated February 28th, 2025

Everyone wants to see an end to the war in Ukraine, it’s just that Donald Trump appears to want it to end … no matter what.

With the rest of the world less keen to take Vladimir Putin’s word for it than the US president is, the Russian Embassy thought it would do its bit to reassure Brits that, seriously folks, we’ve got nothing to worry about.

And it’s fair to say not everyone (not anyone) found it in the slightest bit reassuring, and these people surely said it best.

When we say ‘everyone said the same thing’ it wasn’t actually everyone, it turned out. Just in the intents of balance and all that …

‘Most’ doing a lot of heavy lifting there.

