‘What’s the most absurdly small thing that made you hate someone forever?’ – 17 petty things that sparked a lifelong hatred

It doesn’t take much for someone to make themselves your arch nemesis. Well, maybe that’s only true for Superman and the Redditor MessageWise8350, who asked:

‘What’s the most absurdly small thing that made you hate someone forever?’

But the internet was eager to share the momentous events which prejudiced them against someone forever and made them an enemy for life. Enjoy these (some not-so-petty) answers.

1.

‘Going for a walk and he took his empty can of Pringles (the long tube) and just tossed it way in the bush. Football spiral style. Just launched that thing.’

YesNoWhatever

2.

‘I was uncertain about them, but then we were walking together at one point and they consciously stomped on a ladybug.’

Ligmartian

3.

‘Ok, I had a friend that said she visited her aunt on hospice only to ask her to be put on her will. Definitely changed my view of her.’

Gracekj1230

4.

‘So many of these answers are very not small. ‘Mine: his radio name was DJ Pornohair. He seemed very impressed with himself for coming up with that name.’

YukariYakum0

5.

‘In kindergarten, one of my classmates threw my snake Beanie Baby on the roof of our school. A janitor got it down and gave it back to me the same day because I wouldn’t stop sobbing. Hated that kid until he moved 3 years later. Still kinda hate him now and I’m in my 30s.’

innkling

6.

‘I let a coworker borrow my pen. ‘A nice pen. ‘Not a cheap Bic, but one of those smooth-gliding, writes-like-a-dream pens. He took it, used it, and then put it in his pocket like it was his. I waited. Gave him the chance to do the right thing. He never did. That was five years ago. I still think about it.’

MessageWise8350

7.

‘It was Thanksgiving, my cousin’s boyfriend’s best friend came over. He was already on thin ice, being a friend of a boyfriend of a family member, but then… he helped himself to way too much of the gravy. ‘I can remember it clearly. He put it on his mashed potatoes, he ladled it onto his turkey, he poured it over his stuffing. I watched, I judged, I saw the gravy boat being drained before my eyes. ‘I never forgave him, and my cousin broke up with his best friend soon after (probably related to this incident, I’m assuming), I never saw him again, and I hate him.’

Blitzkriega

8.

‘She got caught stealing the tips from her job. Just such a shitty thing.’

HeadFit2660

