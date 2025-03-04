A US dad’s bill for ambulance costs has left non-Americans truly baffled by their health insurance system

US cost of living

We’re all now at least vaguely familiar with the eye-watering costs of US healthcare, and the insurance system that certain right-wing politicians in the UK seem to want to adopt.

One American dad’s story about the cost of using an ambulance when his daughter needed medical attention has highlighted another aspect of it.

He added –

“NO DISRESPECT FOR THIS CUSTOMER SERVICE REP. FULL DISRESPECT FOR POLITICIANS AND HEALTH INSURANCE.”

While TheRobbyShow usually posts satire, he was far from kidding about the family’s bill for use of the ambulance.

It seems right that people who can’t afford insurance should have help with the costs, though we’re not sure why a country as rich as the United States can’t have universal basic free healthcare, which would stop people from – you know – dying because they’re afraid to take on health debt. Just a thought.

TikTok users sent the video wildly viral, with almost 30 million views so far, and they left comments like these.

Is America great again yet?

Peter Yan

As an English person this is just an insane concept.

LOU

America is a third world country.

Ly Ming

The broken part begins with the 2300 dollars for an ambulance.

Dad no longer on leave

Your country is a joke to everyone else in the world I broke both my legs in 10 places and had multiple surgeries to piece them back together with titanium. Weeks in the hospital, constant check ups and x-rays – $0 spent.

fuckhesayfuckfiddyfor

The clip found its way to Twitter/X, where people were just as baffled – not just by how the discount works, but by the costs themselves.

This is absolutely insane. The US is really fucked up. pic.twitter.com/J0CyvsNOa4 — Kerry Burgess (@KerryBurgess) March 1, 2025

The American healthcare system is a complete fucking joke. https://t.co/8dRiP7vny7 — Al (@alasdaircboswel) March 2, 2025

If I were this guy, I wouldn't be questioning why poor people get a discount, I'd be angry that my private insurance company covered less than half the cost for something that was a medical emergency & that the cost of an ambulance is so insanely expensive. — Melisa Burke ❤️ ️‍ (@MelisaB39884862) March 1, 2025

Dear Reform and Farage voters – this is the health insurance you’re supporting. Listen to 1 minute of this and tell me it’s better than (an even crumbling) NHS. Note: the original bill for the just ambulance ride for this man’s daughter was £1,862. https://t.co/9YKvO1YoaB — Snow (@Lookinupatstars) March 1, 2025

I honestly don’t know how u guys keep the birth rates up in the US when you get billed like 100k per baby — ˚ʚ♡ɞ˚ ’ ˚ʚ♡ɞ˚ (@BigHazelEyedDoe) March 1, 2025

I gave birth to twins got a bill from the Yale NICU for 700k. Called the hospital crying they told me “sorry, that was a mistake, that’s for ONE of the twins. You should be getting the other bill soon” true story. — Paulina Plazas (@paulinaplazas) March 1, 2025

HEALTHCARE SHOULD NOT HAVE A PROFIT INCENTIVE https://t.co/atALI23YR0 — lakejacher (@lakejacher) March 2, 2025

I just need to point out that uninsured people get screwed even worse, especially if they need any more than basic treatments So let's not make this into an excuse to hate on the uninsured — Andrew Grover#WarIsARacket (@GroverforSenate) March 1, 2025

America, land of the free (except the healthcare). — Amjad (@Chuck_786) March 1, 2025

Paying for an ambulance is still one of the wildest things I’ve heard in America. Feels insaaane to me. — allYourBaseNfT (@allYourBaseNfT) March 2, 2025

God we live in a dystopia — Sycamore’s Source (@sycamoressource) March 1, 2025

The ambulance service received over 1000.00 for the ride and it's still not enough — tonya (@notacatorami) March 1, 2025

For anyone who is familiar with the connections and comments of some British politicians, it’s a stark warning.

What we can expect if our NHS is replaced with with a US insurance system. A grifter’s paradise . https://t.co/GthkTkCKzX — Nick Psyanide (@NickCyanide) March 1, 2025

The opportunity to milk people’s health struggles might just be more than some grifters can resist.

