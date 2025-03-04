US cost of living

A US dad’s bill for ambulance costs has left non-Americans truly baffled by their health insurance system

Poke Staff. Updated March 4th, 2025

We’re all now at least vaguely familiar with the eye-watering costs of US healthcare, and the insurance system that certain right-wing politicians in the UK seem to want to adopt.

One American dad’s story about the cost of using an ambulance when his daughter needed medical attention has highlighted another aspect of it.

@thesephew And that’s Healthcare in America baby! #healthcare #ambulanceride #america ♬ original sound – TheRobbyShow

He added –

“NO DISRESPECT FOR THIS CUSTOMER SERVICE REP. FULL DISRESPECT FOR POLITICIANS AND HEALTH INSURANCE.”

While TheRobbyShow usually posts satire, he was far from kidding about the family’s bill for use of the ambulance.

It seems right that people who can’t afford insurance should have help with the costs, though we’re not sure why a country as rich as the United States can’t have universal basic free healthcare, which would stop people from – you know – dying because they’re afraid to take on health debt. Just a thought.

TikTok users sent the video wildly viral, with almost 30 million views so far, and they left comments like these.

Is America great again yet?
Peter Yan

As an English person this is just an insane concept.
LOU

America is a third world country.
Ly Ming

The broken part begins with the 2300 dollars for an ambulance.
Dad no longer on leave

Your country is a joke to everyone else in the world I broke both my legs in 10 places and had multiple surgeries to piece them back together with titanium. Weeks in the hospital, constant check ups and x-rays – $0 spent.
fuckhesayfuckfiddyfor

The clip found its way to Twitter/X, where people were just as baffled – not just by how the discount works, but by the costs themselves.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

For anyone who is familiar with the connections and comments of some British politicians, it’s a stark warning.

The opportunity to milk people’s health struggles might just be more than some grifters can resist.

@thesephew Replying to @Theo Von The government and health insurance is a wild marriage. #healthcare #ambulanceride #america ♬ original sound – TheRobbyShow

READ MORE

You don’t have to be American to appreciate this video about becoming a parent in the US – but it helps

Source TheRobbyShow Image Screengrab, Pexels