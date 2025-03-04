US JD Vance Ukraine

JD Vance did a rapid reverse ferret after appearing to troll the UK’s troops and precisely no-one bought it – 17 military-grade comebacks

John Plunkett. Updated March 4th, 2025

A ‘reverse ferret’ is defined as a ‘sudden volte-face in a line on a certain issue, especially one without acknowledgment of the previous position’. And reverse ferrets don’t come much bigger than this, from JD Vance.

The US vice president – surely the only American alive capable of you making you yearn even the tiniest bit for Donald Trump – went wildly viral after he said Ukraine’s security would not be guaranteed in the hands of ‘20,000 troops from some random country that hasn’t fought a war in 30 or 40 years.’

Which everyone took to mean 20,000 troops from the UK and France, obviously, and got the proverbial bucket of sh*t poured all over him, and quite right too.

By this person.

And indeed this person.

Now Vance has come out and said his comments were misinterpreted, managing to be hilarious, infuriating and entirely predictable all at the same time.

‘Absurdly dishonest.’ LOL.

And it’s fair to say that no-one – absolutely no-one – was believing a single syllable of whatever the hell that was.

