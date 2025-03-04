US JD Vance Ukraine

JD Vance trolled the UK as a ‘random country that hasn’t fought a war in 30 years’ and these Brits shoved his words back down his throat in magnificent style

John Plunkett. Updated March 4th, 2025

Finally we have found the real reason why Donald Trump chose JD Vance as his vice-president. He identified him as the only person in the UK who could make Trump look bright.

Vance is rapidly emerging not so much as Trump’s mini-me as his maxi-twat, not least of course with that catastrophic White House summit with Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

And now the VP – only a coincidence these are also Vladimir Putin’s initials, obviously – has doubled down in spectacular style, reiterating his support for the minerals deal with Ukraine while in the process doing an unimaginable disservice to the armed forces in the UK (and across Europe).

Here’s the key part of Vance’s so-called thoughts, just in case you can’t bear to listen to him any longer than you really have to.

‘This is an important part of it, if you want real security guarantees – if you want to actually ensure that Vladimir Putin does not invade Ukraine again – the very best security guarantee is to give Americans economic upside in the future of Ukraine.

‘That is a way better security guarantee than 20,000 troops from some random country that hasn’t fought a war in 30 or 40 years.’

And while it presumably wasn’t just Britain he was thinking about – although who dare second guess JD Vance’s inner workings? – these Brits were only too happy to shove his words back down his throat.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

