JD Vance trolled the UK as a ‘random country that hasn’t fought a war in 30 years’ and these Brits shoved his words back down his throat in magnificent style

Finally we have found the real reason why Donald Trump chose JD Vance as his vice-president. He identified him as the only person in the UK who could make Trump look bright.

Vance is rapidly emerging not so much as Trump’s mini-me as his maxi-twat, not least of course with that catastrophic White House summit with Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

And now the VP – only a coincidence these are also Vladimir Putin’s initials, obviously – has doubled down in spectacular style, reiterating his support for the minerals deal with Ukraine while in the process doing an unimaginable disservice to the armed forces in the UK (and across Europe).

Hope is not a strategy to bring peace to Ukraine. The only person in town who seems to have a strategy is President Donald J. Trump. pic.twitter.com/Tuitz2ZJ8R — JD Vance (@JDVance) March 4, 2025

Here’s the key part of Vance’s so-called thoughts, just in case you can’t bear to listen to him any longer than you really have to.

‘This is an important part of it, if you want real security guarantees – if you want to actually ensure that Vladimir Putin does not invade Ukraine again – the very best security guarantee is to give Americans economic upside in the future of Ukraine. ‘That is a way better security guarantee than 20,000 troops from some random country that hasn’t fought a war in 30 or 40 years.’

And while it presumably wasn’t just Britain he was thinking about – although who dare second guess JD Vance’s inner workings? – these Brits were only too happy to shove his words back down his throat.

Over 600 British troops died fighting alongside Americans in Afghanistan and Iraq. Profoundly insulting to their families and to Britain. https://t.co/7Snlf7l923 — Lewis Goodall (@lewis_goodall) March 4, 2025

No wars @JDVance ?! – The Gulf War (‘90)

– The Bosnian War (‘92)

– The Kosovo War (‘98)

– Sierra Leone Civil War (‘00)

– War in Afghanistan (‘01)

– Iraq War (‘03)

– 1st Libyan War (‘11) Plus numerous war-like operations (Desert Fox, Shader & Prosperity Guardian)… — Ed McGuinness (@EJ_McGuinness) March 4, 2025

“20k troops from some random country that hasn’t fought a war in 30 or 40 years”. Have you even said thank you once? https://t.co/K9Et81431u pic.twitter.com/mBBSSIv1Z6 — Marcus Walker (@WalkerMarcus) March 4, 2025

Vance is a tubby middle manager who thinks he’s a tough guy. More than 600 UK service personnel were killed in the Iraq and Afghanistan conflicts alongside their American counterparts. Perhaps Vance remembers taking pictures of some of them while he was “serving” as a journalist,… https://t.co/p4ga1z1Q8L — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) March 4, 2025

Well that is quite some slap in the face for all those who British Soldiers who fought alongside their close Allies when they were needed… he really is a very nasty piece of work isn’t he? https://t.co/EtVQzd8b4x — Deborah Meaden (@DeborahMeaden) March 4, 2025

Nice that Britain and France are now considered to be “some random country” by allegedly their greatest/oldest ally. https://t.co/iDnIDUusra — Paul Brand (@PaulBrandITV) March 4, 2025

“Some random country”. We’re really going to roll out the red carpet and ask our troops to stand to attention for this toe-rage and his draft dodging boss. https://t.co/7XvZLUvDXc — (((Dan Hodges))) (@DPJHodges) March 4, 2025

Totally seething levels of anger from British military contacts about this, by the way. A feeling that losses the British military took fighting alongside America in Iraq and Afghanistan (at American request) have been written out of history; their dead comrades disrespected. https://t.co/QUR088054x — Jimmy Rushton (@JimmySecUK) March 4, 2025

