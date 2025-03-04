‘What’s one habit people think is normal but you find secretly disgusting?’ – 23 vile things you should stop doing right now

Life Ask Reddit

There are some human beings in the world that we are able to tolerate or even genuinely like, usually the ones we’re related to or have chosen as a partner.

But the rest of them tend to be gross or annoying in ways that we find it hard to put up with, especially when we aren’t trying to maintain a harmonious household with them. Over on Reddit, user Wonderful_City9340 asked:

‘What’s one habit people think is normal but you find secretly disgusting?’

And the answers will have you sympathetically grinding your teeth in annoyance.

1.

‘Licking their fingers to turn a page.’

–Secular-Flesh

2.

‘When you’re at the cash register and the next person in line stands EXTREMELY close to you while you’re cashing out. I need space please!’

–eruptingrose

3.

‘A lot of my coworkers think it’s ok to clip their nails at their desk. Now I live in fear of a finger nail landing in my coffee and I can’t stand the sound of nail clippers.’

–Lost-Sock4

4.

‘Talking on cellphone in public while it’s on speaker. So annoying.’

–disastorous

5.

‘Not really normal per se, more a result of laziness, but littering (here in the UK there’s so much litter on the streets and main roadsides, it’s absolutely awful).’

–LilacMages

6.

‘Being on the phone while also trying to engage in conversation with another person.’

–bluecheeto13

7.

‘Chewing gum with your mouth open/smacking.’

–iniremj

8.

‘People who play music on speaker while hiking in public. Not everyone wants to listen to your jams, ok!’

–kenziemay29

9.

‘Apparently some people don’t wash after using the restroom when they’re at home. I don’t get that all, you’re still touching everything!’

–Chance_Caterpillar17

10.

‘Talking on the phone while sitting on a public toilet. Always tempted to shout ‘He is taking a shit!’ so the person on the other end knows.’

–mister_immortal

11.

‘Posting every moment of their child’s lives. Kid doesn’t even have a chance to decide for themselves what part of their life is online vs offline.’

–navyseal722