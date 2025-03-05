25 of the funniest posts we’ve seen on Bluesky this week

Social Media Bluesky

Welcome to our round-up of the things that have made us laugh on Bluesky in the last seven days. In a time when there’s so much to stress us out on the news, it’s great to have something to make us smile, rather than grimace.

If you like something, share it and maybe give the creator a follow.

1.

2.

Actually, Alexander wept because I went back in time and told him he could conquer the entire world and never get close to recreating the flavor profile of a $5 McDouble Meal — ceej (@ceej.online) March 2, 2025 at 3:49 PM

3.

If I had to leap into the briny deep from the rigging of a vessel stove in by a vengeful sperm whale, I would totally do a cannonball — Salty MacTavish (@saltymactavish.bsky.social) March 2, 2025 at 2:01 PM

4.

Word has it DOGE has terminated the five men protecting the cursed seal that holds the five dark sages in their slumber — Ed Zitron (@edzitron.com) March 4, 2025 at 5:19 AM

5.

6.

If you’ve got sheep that go missing do they go AWOL or AWOOL — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman.bsky.social) February 28, 2025 at 7:23 PM

7.

8.

yelling "you're on thick ice mister" at my kids when I'm not mad at them — Gwen Pepperoni (@ladyjimrockford.bsky.social) March 4, 2025 at 5:24 AM

9.

hey guys, my advertising partners and i were just wondering what the last 500 products you purchased were and why — |\|||<|< (@nikk.ca) February 24, 2025 at 9:36 PM

10.

I have given birth to a lovely baby boy named Pleistoanax Deckard. I will not be revealing the father at this time. — Sridhar Ramesh (@radishharmers.bsky.social) March 2, 2025 at 2:10 AM

11.

I don’t know why you’d post such a disgusting recipe?? I did substitute 5 lemons (juice and rind) and a shoe in place of the chicken and omitted salt for health. — Maddie (@madrigal.bsky.social) February 28, 2025 at 3:37 AM

12.