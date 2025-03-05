Holy smoke, it’s Ash Wednesday! 19 favourite reactions to the start of Lent

Round Ups funny

Yesterday was Pancake Tuesday, Shrove Tuesday, Mardi Gras – call it what you will – which means today is Ash Wednesday.

The first day of the Christian season of Lent is a time for prayer, fasting and almsgiving – or, as Father Ted puts it, the Giving Things Up Competition.

We decided to see what jokes people are making about it – but we’re going to go right ahead and assume you’ve seen one of the thousands saying they’re just giving up for Lent.

Here are some other funny options.

1.

For Lent I’m going to give up being right all the time — Yashar Ali (@yasharali.bsky.social) March 4, 2025 at 3:14 PM

2.

no, i won’t be giving up anything for lent. i already give up coffee for 10 hours a night what more do you want. — nay (dino) (@lilblackheart.bsky.social) March 5, 2025 at 12:01 AM

3.

4.

I will never understand people leaving Twitter/Bluesky for Lent Lent is for suffering — Belhar Confession stan (@noahlivingston.com) March 4, 2025 at 4:36 PM

5.

6.

7.

JD Vance is giving up our allies for Lent. — David Darmofal (@daviddarmofal.bsky.social) March 4, 2025 at 5:18 PM

8.

I haven't had a cigarette for a year and a half. So, I guess for lent, I'm giving up cigarettes. — Ye Olde Punk (@nehoc.bsky.social) March 5, 2025 at 1:42 AM

9.

Won’t be using the word “loaned” until Easter; I’m giving up synonyms for Lent — Matt Round (@mattround.com) March 5, 2025 at 7:55 AM

10.