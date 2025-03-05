21 favourite scathing responses to Donald Trump’s long, rambling speech to Congress

US donald trump

On Tuesday, Donald Trump addressed both senators and representatives for over 100 minutes.

It was the longest address to Congress by a president, and a greatest hits of Trump re-run, as though he were still on the campaign trail. He boasted about his dealings with Ukraine, President Zelenskyy’s ‘apology’, and cancelling an AIDS-prevention programme in Lesotho, claimed to have restored free speech, and promised to ‘get’ Greenland.

Did Trump just declare his intent to goto war? "We need Greenland for national security and international world security. One way or the other, we're gonna get it." pic.twitter.com/ZJJrNRb6cJ — Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) March 5, 2025

He lied about the size of his vote, trans rights, the effects of his tariffs, who is to blame for the price of eggs, and the level of savings made by DOGE’s cuts.

BREAKING: Trump just said that DOGE has reduced our Debt: FACT: Our national debt continues to rise at a staggering rate. It has NOT been REDUCED. He Lied! pic.twitter.com/keVuV7T7PF — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) March 5, 2025

Trump accuses teachers of secretly turning students trans pic.twitter.com/eB3P2d2K0F — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 5, 2025

Texas congressman Al Green was removed from the chamber for heckling the President by shouting that he had no mandate for the DOGE cuts. What was that about free speech?

Al Green is removed pic.twitter.com/JP4DFfay0P — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 5, 2025

Other Democrats held a silent protest by carrying placards.

As President Trump was walking by, Rep. Melanie Stansbury (D-NM) held up a sign that said “this is not normal.” Then, Rep. Lance Gooden (R-TX) ripped it out of her hands. pic.twitter.com/ZNFAU4yuIY — Yashar Ali (@yashar) March 5, 2025

Democrats can be seen sitting with "False", "Musk Steals", and "Save Medicaid" signs as Trump gives his address to Congress pic.twitter.com/jv7yNpvAiv — HOT SPOT (@HotSpotHotSpot) March 5, 2025

Many walked out.

We just walked out of the state of the Union. My shirt showed Trump an important message: NO KINGS LIVE HERE. In the spirit of student protestors from the Civil Rights Movement, I’m proud to have protested and walked out with many of my colleagues. This is NOT a normal time. pic.twitter.com/A7gLTPLyko — Maxwell Alejandro Frost (@MaxwellFrostFL) March 5, 2025

Bernie Sanders is now walking out in the middle of Trump’s speech full of lies: “My speech is going to be better.” pic.twitter.com/vnQz9tWyQQ — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) March 5, 2025

Trump massively downplayed the effects of his disastrous policies on the US economy.

“There will be a little disturbance” — Trump on the economic impact of his tariffs pic.twitter.com/TCXor24Zn1 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 5, 2025

With Elon Musk in the room, Trump’s claim to have ended the rule of unelected bureaucrats rang somewhat hollow.

Laughter breaks out after Trump says: The days of rule by unelected bureaucrats are over. pic.twitter.com/9s0TV2medd — Acyn (@Acyn) March 5, 2025

There was one human moment in the whole thing.

D.J. Daniel joined President Trump at the Joint Session—a 13-year-old battling cancer who has been sworn in as an honorary officer over 900 times. President Trump made his dream come true, swearing him in as a Secret Service agent. pic.twitter.com/HkVf8LlPTD — The White House (@WhiteHouse) March 5, 2025

Oh!

It's wonderful that Trump honored this brave 13-year-old cancer survivor aspiring to be a police officer—now imagine how meaningful it'd be if he also stopped slashing funding for cancer research and the NIH. pic.twitter.com/GBpWleRMXM — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) March 5, 2025

Here’s how Twitter/X has been reacting.

1.

I think I missed the part of the speech where Donald Trump talked about how his tariffs are tanking the stock market and the economy. — Art Candee (@ArtCandee) March 5, 2025

2.

Trump: “The problem is the bad guys don't respect the law.” THE MOTHER FUCKER IS A FELON 34 TIMES OVER. pic.twitter.com/thxP7paZDq — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) March 5, 2025

3.

Trump tonight: It’s one egg, Michael. What could it cost, $10??? pic.twitter.com/IUlYSyAdel — Congressman Eugene Vindman (@RepVindman) March 5, 2025

4.

This is his “let them eat cake” moment. https://t.co/1mQ6FBwli4 — Rep. Jimmy Gomez (@RepJimmyGomez) March 5, 2025

5.

Well, this is already a shitshow — Angry Staffer (@Angry_Staffer) March 5, 2025

6.

When I was a kid, I stayed up to watch State of the Union speeches. Never did I imagine I would one day sit in the chamber and watch a President talk about surrendering to Russia and brag about raising prices on families through tariffs. What a stain on the history of our nation. — Andy Kim (@AndyKimNJ) March 5, 2025

7.

I’m not going to President Trump's Joint Address tonight. I'll start attending when he starts following the law. — Martin Heinrich (@SenatorHeinrich) March 4, 2025

8.

Sure, he lied. But he was also bigoted. A masterwork. pic.twitter.com/VswEHYQBkH — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 5, 2025

9.