US donald trump

21 favourite scathing responses to Donald Trump’s long, rambling speech to Congress

Oonagh Keating. Updated March 5th, 2025

On Tuesday, Donald Trump addressed both senators and representatives for over 100 minutes.

It was the longest address to Congress by a president, and a greatest hits of Trump re-run, as though he were still on the campaign trail. He boasted about his dealings with Ukraine, President Zelenskyy’s ‘apology’, and cancelling an AIDS-prevention programme in Lesotho, claimed to have restored free speech, and promised to ‘get’ Greenland.

He lied about the size of his vote, trans rights, the effects of his tariffs, who is to blame for the price of eggs, and the level of savings made by DOGE’s cuts.

Texas congressman Al Green was removed from the chamber for heckling the President by shouting that he had no mandate for the DOGE cuts. What was that about free speech?

Other Democrats held a silent protest by carrying placards.

Many walked out.

Trump massively downplayed the effects of his disastrous policies on the US economy.

With Elon Musk in the room, Trump’s claim to have ended the rule of unelected bureaucrats rang somewhat hollow.

There was one human moment in the whole thing.

Oh!

Here’s how Twitter/X has been reacting.

