People have been sharing how they’ve been blessed (and nerfed) by genetics – 17 biological mixed bags

As with the rest of life, when it comes to bodies, you can’t have it all. If you’ve got a great metabolism, chances are biology has also cursed you with poor eyesight or a receding hairline.

Don’t fret though, because you’re not alone. In fact, if the answers to this question set by Redditor Fun_Butterscotch3303 are anything to go by, everyone is making do with the hand they’ve been dealt by nature.

‘What have you been genetically blessed with, and nerfed with?’

Here are the top answers from people just making do with the genetic lottery…

1.

‘When I gain weight, it goes first to my ass, hips and thighs, they get rounder and give me an overall curvy shape. Belly mostly flat. The problem is that I am a hetero male.’

-uvuvwevwedossas

2.

‘I’m 62 with abundant hair and not a speck of gray. I have the eyesight of a garden mole.’

-AnybodySeeMyKeys

3.

‘A voice that was made for radio. And a face that was made for radio.’

-vabeachkevin

4.

‘Good problem-solving skills but nerfed with the ability to procrastinate until it’s an emergency.’

-AnniePlaylist

5.

‘Great height, not great length.’

-halfhere

6.

‘Pcos – build muscle easily, gain and keep on fat easily ’

-pandantaro

7.

‘I basically never get ill, I’ve never had to take antibiotics as an adult.

‘I’m annoyingly hairy though (for a woman).’

-Civil-Koala-8899

8.

‘Genetically blessed with a super active immune system. I recover from things really fast and really well. Wounds and diseases.

‘Nerfed with a super active immune system – it goes into overdrive at the touch of a button. I get inflammation from lots of things and it makes me sick for days or weeks.’

-JauntyAngle

9.

‘Blessed: High-Functioning Autism

‘Nerfed: High-Functioning Autism’

-Sea-Pollution8859