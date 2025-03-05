US donald trump

This clip of Trump talking about tariffs as the stock market fell was so much better with the Curb Your Enthusiasm theme

Oonagh Keating. Updated March 5th, 2025

With Truss-like efficiency, after 44 days in office, Donald Trump’s policies have had a very negative effect on the stock market, partly because the DOGE cuts are setting the country up for a huge drop in productivity, but also because of his tariff war with the world …particularly Canada, Mexico and China.

Thanks to Fox News having a Dow tracker in the corner of the screen, viewers were able to watch stock values fall as the President spoke about the tariffs he was about to bring in.

The internet did its thing, and Armand Domalewski added the oh so expressive Curb Your Enthusiasm theme.

10/10. No notes.

The edit received probably the greatest possible endorsement – straight from the director of Curb Your Enthusiasm.

Fox News’ on-screen ticker showed the US stock market tanking as Trump proudly confirmed his punitive tariffs on Canada and Mexico

Source @ArmandDoma Image Screengrab, Screengrab