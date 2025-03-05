This clip of Trump talking about tariffs as the stock market fell was so much better with the Curb Your Enthusiasm theme

US donald trump

With Truss-like efficiency, after 44 days in office, Donald Trump’s policies have had a very negative effect on the stock market, partly because the DOGE cuts are setting the country up for a huge drop in productivity, but also because of his tariff war with the world …particularly Canada, Mexico and China.

US markets react to tariffs – live scenes: pic.twitter.com/3H1xTd58Ab — Rob B (@RobBfromDerby) March 4, 2025

You fucking idiot, keep digging that hole and they will do the same. No one wins tariff wars. pic.twitter.com/I11fjABveg — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) March 4, 2025

Thanks to Fox News having a Dow tracker in the corner of the screen, viewers were able to watch stock values fall as the President spoke about the tariffs he was about to bring in.

You can literally see the stock market plunge in real-time on Fox News as Trump announces new tariffs. pic.twitter.com/Kf8WOoDi3t — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) March 4, 2025

The internet did its thing, and Armand Domalewski added the oh so expressive Curb Your Enthusiasm theme.

I put the Curb Your Enthusiasm music to the stock market falling in real time as Trump announces his tariffs. My masterpiece lmao pic.twitter.com/syNwWAgIv2 — Armand Domalewski (@ArmandDoma) March 4, 2025

10/10. No notes.

1.

If you believe in fucking around you have to believe in finding out too https://t.co/qyKQnk9MZy — Scott Lemieux (@LemieuxLGM) March 4, 2025

2.

The Art Of The Deal https://t.co/iLTfA5ii3N — Rob Simpkins (@RobCreatesVideo) March 4, 2025

3.

Someone put the Curb Your Enthusiasm music to the stock market falling in real time as Trump announces his tariffs. I love this. pic.twitter.com/Y5JLf4Ck66 — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) March 4, 2025

4.

5.

Tariffs cripple economies. The market doesn’t lie. https://t.co/5mDgGZcDbC — Connor (@AnyonebutConnor) March 4, 2025

6.

He is such a fucking idiot. It truly is amazing how much so. https://t.co/AtbbOYfb3v — Christopher Adams (@ragincanadgin) March 4, 2025

7.

This is the greatest thing to come out of this administration (admittedly thats not a high bar, but still) https://t.co/enGgw1UPE9 — The Polemical Potato (@PolemicalPotato) March 4, 2025

8.

This is not the best of all possible timelines . . . but . . . *great* television. https://t.co/pOQEhif2Lh — Felix Works It Out (@felixworksitout) March 4, 2025

9.

elect a clown you get a circus https://t.co/m8JeJc9LTb — (@prncestarantino) March 4, 2025

10.

But don’t worry guys, he’s a business man! One that drives businesses to the ground… https://t.co/8D6NkG5qUb — cream (@0cream0soda0) March 4, 2025

11.

I know it’s not funny but I sniggered, sorry https://t.co/T8NyWXzWqd — Joanna (@joannamont) March 4, 2025

12.

oh god we are so fucked… https://t.co/tj3UbTl841 — ✨yeetball sub✨ (@sarahhyland87) March 4, 2025

13.

It continually amazes me that US politicians learned absolutely nothing from watching Brexit. NOTHING is ever gained by cutting off one’s nose to spite their face. https://t.co/dnnQIBT2hf — KatGotYourTongue (@kimarshall15) March 4, 2025

14.

The edit received probably the greatest possible endorsement – straight from the director of Curb Your Enthusiasm.

I am Robert B. Weide, and I approve this message. https://t.co/QIBR5lEIc0 — Robert B. Weide (@BobWeide) March 4, 2025

READ MORE

Fox News’ on-screen ticker showed the US stock market tanking as Trump proudly confirmed his punitive tariffs on Canada and Mexico

Source @ArmandDoma Image Screengrab, Screengrab