Fox News’ on-screen ticker showed the US stock market tanking as Trump proudly confirmed his punitive tariffs on Canada and Mexico

For somebody whose presidential campaign heavily featured the introduction of tariffs, Donald Trump has very little understanding of how they work. And by ‘very little’ we mean ‘no’.

Watch what he said about them last week.

Reporter: Tariffs are paid by the American importers and consumers. Trump: No, they're not. They're paid for by the country. (He's really dumb) pic.twitter.com/UUy0X9KD4S — Ron Smith (@Ronxyz00) February 27, 2025

It’s a view shared by his devoted followers, who have completely bought Trump’s line that tariffs will lead to an end to taxes, and who were probably cheering from their armchairs as he appeared on Fox News, confirming the 25% tariffs on Mexico and Canada, plus an additional 10% to bring China’s tariffs to 20%.

Watch the Dow tracker in the corner.

Fox now displaying a ticker showing the stock market tanking while Trump is talking about tariffs pic.twitter.com/BmNlNvkCTz — Acyn (@Acyn) March 3, 2025

Will the tariffs eliminate or lower taxes? No. But will they lower the price of eggs? Also no.

The only stock not in trouble under the Trump administration is laughing stock, which seems to have doubled since January 20th.

While the Maga cultists wait for the price of eggs to go down and for taxes to end, other people were reacting to the Trump wrecking ball currently smashing the US economy to bits.

Trump is tanking the market right now https://t.co/Wc5EpRBLlF pic.twitter.com/PcZyRxWuSL — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) March 3, 2025

The Dow Jones is down over 675 points right now after Donald Trump announced he will be implementing the 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico tomorrow. Bro is tanking our economy.pic.twitter.com/tcmJnQQbat — Art Candee (@ArtCandee) March 3, 2025

Trump just made a new announcement about tariffs from the WH. Hopefully, you don’t have any retirement savings in the stock market. pic.twitter.com/juJcgD2cQg — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) March 3, 2025

If you haven't yet, sell your stocks, folks — Auntie Smartassy (@AuntSassyAss) March 3, 2025

Alternatively: "Tomorrow, things are going to get more expensive for Americans and small fabrication and manufacturing companies are going to take a hit to their bottom line while massive corporations take them over." — JohnnyVomits (@JohnnyVomits) March 3, 2025

Reminder that millions of people voted for this guy because they thought he was good at managing the economy. https://t.co/aoz05WAVUv — Centrism Fan Acct (@Wilson__Valdez) March 3, 2025

the classic ‘economic genius’ move ; fixing trade by making everything more expensive. Next up: solving hunger by raising food prices! — zorluhan (@zorluhanzorlu) March 3, 2025

He’ll still say its the best economy ever and MAGA will clap like seals ‍♂️ — Matthew Thomas (@MattThomas2021) March 3, 2025

Tariffs seem so popular with the stock market right now. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) March 3, 2025

Watch Fox News display a ticker showing the stock market collapsing while Trump announces tariffs on our allies. Trump is destroying America and our economy. pic.twitter.com/IIXztmjHQv — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) March 3, 2025

There is no reason for this. It’s just pure economic destruction. https://t.co/Mq5Hr1CljJ — EckhartsLadder (@EckhartsLadder) March 3, 2025

Trump demonstrates that he STILL doesn't understand how tariffs work by dodging a question about who pays them. pic.twitter.com/N40TnntCig — Hutch (@hutchinson) March 2, 2025

I miss watching Larry Kudlow's show to clip his reactions to record high Dow closings instead of watching for his reactions to the latest dire economic indicators — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 3, 2025

An American Republican administration starting a trade war during a stock market crash is literally how the Great Depression took root almost a hundred years ago. History doesn’t repeat itself but it certainly rhymes. https://t.co/V77mkp6Br4 — Devon Watson (@drwatsonsa) March 3, 2025

This should be played at least once a day on every channel in the US.

Apparently it is once again time to bring back the lesson on tariffs from Ferris Buellerpic.twitter.com/Yhxh3kyFdV — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) March 3, 2025

