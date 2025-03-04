US donald trump

Fox News’ on-screen ticker showed the US stock market tanking as Trump proudly confirmed his punitive tariffs on Canada and Mexico

Oonagh Keating. Updated March 4th, 2025

For somebody whose presidential campaign heavily featured the introduction of tariffs, Donald Trump has very little understanding of how they work. And by ‘very little’ we mean ‘no’.

Watch what he said about them last week.

It’s a view shared by his devoted followers, who have completely bought Trump’s line that tariffs will lead to an end to taxes, and who were probably cheering from their armchairs as he appeared on Fox News, confirming the 25% tariffs on Mexico and Canada, plus an additional 10% to bring China’s tariffs to 20%.

Watch the Dow tracker in the corner.

Will the tariffs eliminate or lower taxes? No. But will they lower the price of eggs? Also no.

The only stock not in trouble under the Trump administration is laughing stock, which seems to have doubled since January 20th.

While the Maga cultists wait for the price of eggs to go down and for taxes to end, other people were reacting to the Trump wrecking ball currently smashing the US economy to bits.

This should be played at least once a day on every channel in the US.

Source Acyn Image Screengrab