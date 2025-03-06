Celebrity Graham Norton Helen Mirren Liam Neeson

Liam Neeson’s tale of when he first met Helen Mirren just went viral and it’s hilarious and heartwarming all at once

John Plunkett. Updated March 6th, 2025

Here’s a rather lovely thing amid all the horror that’s going right now, a moment from a Graham Norton Show back in the day in which the fabulous Liam Needson remembers when he first me the equally fabulous, Dame Helen Mirren.

Turns out the pair not only dated but lived together for a good few years, but it’s the moment they were first introduced, back on the set of the magnificent Arthurian epic Excalibur back in 1980, that Neeson talks about here.

And it’s hilarious and heartwarming all in one go.

Awwww!

And just a few of the many comments it prompted.

To conclude …

READ MORE

Meghan Markle’s lifestyle tip involving a bag of pretzels and, er, a bag had people rolling their eyes so hard it hurt – 17 deliciously salty responses

Source Graham Norton Show H/T @MissSassbox