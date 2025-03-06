Liam Neeson’s tale of when he first met Helen Mirren just went viral and it’s hilarious and heartwarming all at once

Celebrity Graham Norton Helen Mirren Liam Neeson

Here’s a rather lovely thing amid all the horror that’s going right now, a moment from a Graham Norton Show back in the day in which the fabulous Liam Needson remembers when he first me the equally fabulous, Dame Helen Mirren.

Turns out the pair not only dated but lived together for a good few years, but it’s the moment they were first introduced, back on the set of the magnificent Arthurian epic Excalibur back in 1980, that Neeson talks about here.

And it’s hilarious and heartwarming all in one go.

this was adorable because you can tell they really cared about each other pic.twitter.com/SdTxsD3d46 — Sassington, M.C. (@MissSassbox) March 5, 2025

Awwww!

And just a few of the many comments it prompted.

When a man instantly falls in love with you watching you walk from a distance — Nice4What (@mizztotal) March 5, 2025

If you’ve ever been lucky enough to have had a real coup de foudre moment… ah this captures some of that instant of magic. https://t.co/zpOTnRQ5bc — Hari Menon (@runbikehurry) March 6, 2025

This is such a great moment between former lovers — Stevie_Nickels (@stevie_nickels) March 5, 2025

Isn’t Helen Mirren the classiest woman alive. https://t.co/DFTIVPMXwt — Haks Ola ♿️ (@RedArseMustang) March 6, 2025

I always love this story. That movie is one of the first I remember as a kid. Great music too. — TheycallmePanda,man. (@PandaHombre) March 5, 2025

To conclude …

This is wonderful — GrannyMazz (@cannyfartright2) March 5, 2025

Source Graham Norton Show H/T @MissSassbox