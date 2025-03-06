US canada donald trump

The premier of Canada’s Manitoba province mocked Trump by signing ‘a wonderful, beautiful order’ to pull US alcohol from shelves

Oonagh Keating. Updated March 6th, 2025

Although Donald Trump has already caved and suspended tariffs on car manufacturers in Canada and Mexico, other punitive 25% tariffs remain in place, and Canadians aren’t taking it lightly.

It’s not the only problem Canada has with its southern neighbours at the moment, with Trump pushing the idea of Canada becoming the 51st state of the US, and refusing to give the prime minister Justin Trudeau his correct title – referring to him as Governor Trudeau.

While different Canadian provinces have responded in their own ways, Manitoba’s premier Wab Kinew went down the parody route as he pulled US alcohol from Liquor Marts. It was a thing of beauty.

The internet applauded.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

We nominate Starmer.

We’ll leave the last word to Wab Kinew.

Source Wab Kinew Image Screengrab