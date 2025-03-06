The premier of Canada’s Manitoba province mocked Trump by signing ‘a wonderful, beautiful order’ to pull US alcohol from shelves

US canada donald trump

Although Donald Trump has already caved and suspended tariffs on car manufacturers in Canada and Mexico, other punitive 25% tariffs remain in place, and Canadians aren’t taking it lightly.

A senior Canadian government source has confirmed that PM Trudeau is taking a hard line and told Trump today Canada won't drop retaliation in exchange for a partial rollback of tariffs. It's all or nothing. We either go back to our negotiated free trade agreement or we don't. pic.twitter.com/68HQOwCazY — Eric Vallillee (@Eric_M_V) March 5, 2025

It’s not the only problem Canada has with its southern neighbours at the moment, with Trump pushing the idea of Canada becoming the 51st state of the US, and refusing to give the prime minister Justin Trudeau his correct title – referring to him as Governor Trudeau.

Leavitt: "He feels strongly that it would be very beneficial for the Canadian people to be the 51st state of the United States." pic.twitter.com/Ve6HHIloBf — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 5, 2025

While different Canadian provinces have responded in their own ways, Manitoba’s premier Wab Kinew went down the parody route as he pulled US alcohol from Liquor Marts. It was a thing of beauty.

A wonderful, beautiful order pulling American booze off the shelves in Manitoba Liquor Marts. pic.twitter.com/bDtLap2Lnd — Wab Kinew (@WabKinew) March 5, 2025

The internet applauded.

1.

BREAKING NEWS: Canadian Premier Wab Kinew of Manitoba MOCKS Trump by signing a “beautiful” order that officially removes ALL American liquor from Canadian stores in his province. Donald Trump just caused massive economic damage to our country. How sad and embarrassing. pic.twitter.com/bea7R1IJCq — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) March 5, 2025

2.

In which he mocks the idiotic signature grandstanding of the orange baboon to the south. Perfect. https://t.co/jrildcauqu — Larry Hubich (@LHubich) March 5, 2025

3.

4.

This is marvelous.

Genius.

Very stable genius move. https://t.co/zLVfmHSECN — Cathy @Narcaware (@NarcAware) March 5, 2025

5.

6.

7.

Love the mocking. — Mr. Money (@MrMoney1824) March 5, 2025

8.

9.

The way he signs it and immediately waves it around like Trump to mock him. https://t.co/SsKZbFHLER — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) March 5, 2025

10.

Oh, well played, @WabKinew – and much agreed, it is a “Beautiful Order” and I’m sure Orangina is going to be thrilled. pic.twitter.com/xVff6oqx5a — Bearly Politics (@i_iratus) March 5, 2025

11.

Haha, I think I like Wab Kinew even more than I did before. This is just the best trolling. Wicked sense of humour as well as being a positivie, people-oriented leader. https://t.co/fv3qRBHlF3 — Patchouli (@MJPatchouli) March 5, 2025

12.

But I thought Trump was so highly respected around the world — Petty Spaghetti, PhD. (@yeah_obviously2) March 6, 2025

13.

bro this is next level mockery https://t.co/XxgMGsjt9C — (@baeosystem) March 5, 2025

14.

We nominate Starmer.

I need more clowning from the world. I legit need a world leader to call him the dumbest fuck in the world https://t.co/LKEXHptfZg — Key (@shawncabrinikid) March 5, 2025

We’ll leave the last word to Wab Kinew.

We will persist. Long after Donald Trump leaves office we will still be here. We will be here as Canada.

We will be here as Manitobans

We will still be the best nation when it comes to hockey. pic.twitter.com/q43rqdJFaC — Wab Kinew (@WabKinew) March 5, 2025

