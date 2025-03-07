Captain Tom’s daughter chose the wrong day to go on GMB because Rob Rinder was presenting and his A++ interrogation had everyone purring

News hannah Ingram Moore rob rinder

Spare a though – only kidding – for Captain Tom Moore’s daughter, Hannah Ingram-Moore, who thought it would be a good idea to go on Good Morning Britain to salvage some of her reputation after that most unfortunate spa incident (and everything else).

Except it was to her great misfortune that it wasn’t one of the other presenters in the chair (we’re looking at you, Madeley) but estimable barrister Rob Rinder, who wasn’t in the mood to mess around. He really wasn’t in the mood to mess around.

And this three minutes of their exchange went viral and it really is worth watching in full.

Captain Sir Tom Moore’s daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore insists there was no intention to mislead the public after the Charity Commission found she and her husband personally benefited from charitable donations. @RobbieRinder asks Hannah to clarify how much of the advance from the… pic.twitter.com/IVAQBxX1an — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) March 7, 2025

And here are just a few of the many things people said about it.

1.

The UK after watching the sublime Rob Rinder absolutely rinse Sir Tom Moore’s daughter on #gmb pic.twitter.com/XfEXqFaViY — Hannah Hatt (@HannahHaisman_H) March 7, 2025

2.

It seems Prince Andrew’s PR team still have a client. Now advising Hannah Ingram Moore #gmb pic.twitter.com/b3YGQuyHjl — Dean Johnson (@activrightbrain) March 7, 2025

3.

Robert Rinder ‘Did your father sign the contract?’

Hannah Ingram Moore ‘Yes’

Robert Rinder ‘Did your father sign the contract?’

Hannah Ingram Moore ‘Yes’

Robert Rinder ‘The publisher say it’s your signature on the contract’

Hannah Ingram Moore ‘………………..’ #GMB pic.twitter.com/UyZ3ZaIlrd — F1RedCLM (@F1RedCLM) March 7, 2025

4.

Rob Rinder grilling Hannah Ingram-Moore might be the greatest TV of all time. No idea why she’d agree to this. — Dave (@djg23) March 7, 2025

5.

So who signed the £1.5 million book contract with the publisher? My dad did.

Well, we have been in contact with the publisher & your name is on the contract.

PR disaster for dodgy Hannah Ingram-Moore & her version of the “truth” as she gets rinsed by Judge Rob Rinder. #GMB https://t.co/so93sYwhEH — Emma Jean (@EmsieJeaine) March 7, 2025

6.

Great work @RobbieRinder – Ms Ingram-Moore is a shameless lying grifter, and poor Captain Tom will be turning in his grave at her appalling ongoing exploitation of his good name. https://t.co/8RPzvRcW7y — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 7, 2025

7.

Rob Rinder:

“Was a jacuzzi part of the (Captain Tom) experience?” I’m weak#gmb pic.twitter.com/8Go0vsIuAv — Iain (@Keroffin) March 7, 2025

8.

Why does she just… not do interviews and TV appearances? https://t.co/dTq47Rpdy4 — Sarah (@SarahDuggers) March 7, 2025

9.

Rob Rinder is an experienced barrister and a very decent man. That woman’s sense of entitlement knows no bounds. I’m just glad that her father didn’t see all that she’s done, he would be horrified. — Julia Proofreader (@ProofreadJulia) March 7, 2025

To conclude …

Hannah Ingram Moore picked the wrong day to go on #gmb pic.twitter.com/kfpZvNlEdS — Kazz (@KarenlovesGB) March 7, 2025

And this.

Oh to have the deluded self-confidence of this grifter thinking being interviewed by Rob Rinder would be a good idea… https://t.co/xCTDIOYzwh — Tom Jamieson (@jamiesont) March 7, 2025

Last word to the man himself.

“If you tell the truth, you don’t have to remember anything.” https://t.co/5EWqsIiGcR — Rob Rinder (@RobbieRinder) March 7, 2025

