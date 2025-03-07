There’s a ‘Mildly Interesting’ subreddit that is actually incredibly interesting – 21 fascinating photos

Pics photos reddit

Reddit is a captivating place, full of weird and wonderful communities that you can lose literally hours in. One of those groups is called ‘Mildly Interesting’ but the name belies the actually very interesting photos that are posted there on a daily basis.

Here is a small selection, but you really should pay them a visit. Just don’t blame us if you don’t get anything else done today.

1.

‘The reflection off my laundry detergent looks like Saturn’



–skelguyader

2.

‘Found a random guy who looks like me waiting for the subway the other day’



–CollectiveDisparity

3.

‘Fog over LA makes it look like badly rendered video game’



–donbbqq

4.

‘My gf captured the exact moment the lights changed colour at the concert’



–TheREco5

5.

‘My niece has 6 fingers on both hands’



–mugheesdogar

6.

‘My child that was born last week has natural blonde highlights’



–duckfart88

7.

‘I put my film in wrong, so all my photos from my trip were taken on one frame’



–Covefecup

8.

‘Captured a perfect snowflake in my dog’s mouth’



–georgetteemariaa

9.

‘My hotel phone in Iceland has a special button that will wake you up if there are northern lights in the sky’



–KristjanHrannar

10.

‘The corrosion on this water tap looks like a map’



–Luke-Skywalk

11.

‘I drew poppy outlines for my class to cut out – they look like they overlap but don’t’



–SlipperyPockets