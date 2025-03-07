Twitter tweets of the week

Our 25 Favourite Funny Tweets of the Week

Poke Reporter. Updated March 7th, 2025

It’s Friday again. We wish we knew what makes this keep happening, so we could make it happen faster, but – alas – we’re not there yet.

As ever, we’ve been trawling – not trolling – Twitter/X, and we’ve rustled up some great posts from the funny lot that are still using the site before Musk explodes it like a SpaceX rocket.

If you find something you like, please share it.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

Article Pages: 1 2