Our 25 Favourite Funny Tweets of the Week

Twitter tweets of the week

It’s Friday again. We wish we knew what makes this keep happening, so we could make it happen faster, but – alas – we’re not there yet.

As ever, we’ve been trawling – not trolling – Twitter/X, and we’ve rustled up some great posts from the funny lot that are still using the site before Musk explodes it like a SpaceX rocket.

If you find something you like, please share it.

1.

Hotels: We have two thicknesses of pillows, monster truck tire or placemat. — KissMyAxeRack (@KissMyAxeRack) March 6, 2025

2.

Just watched a drunk fella go into the train toilet and as the automatic door opened for him, he declared “Tonight Matthew” — shiner_sam (@shiner_sam) March 1, 2025

3.

Absolutely amazing find in the garden centre, expecting a puppy around September time. Stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/4f1gzjJBjU — Dr Philip Lee (@drphiliplee1) March 2, 2025

4.

One valuable thing I've learned from TV: If you get shot and then fall off a cliff into rushing water, you have exactly a 100% chance of surviving. — Jason Pargin, author of John Dies at the End, etc (@JasonKPargin) March 1, 2025

5.

they didn't aim very well then did they pic.twitter.com/9q8QhupXes — James Felton (@JimMFelton) March 4, 2025

6.

In the pub last night a sign said "Toilets are strictly for the customers." Sure enough i went in and was forced to dance with Oti Mabuse." — Paul Sinha (@paulybengali) March 2, 2025

7.

The only things preventing me from living out the truest form of my life are capitalism and lactose intolerance — Ron Iver (@ronnui_) March 5, 2025

8.

I win Connect 4 pic.twitter.com/xbf7EW477Y — Battery Voltas (@BatteryVoltas) February 28, 2025

9.

Me: Can you give me a quote?

Plumber: Romeo Romeo wherefore art thou Romeo?

Me: Thanks. — Michael Rosen NICE 爷爷 (@MichaelRosenYes) March 3, 2025

10.

Hello 911? My millennial coworker just told me they thought I would be great friends with their mom. — Sweet Momissa (@sweetmomissa) March 6, 2025

11.

Liz Truss 'very relieved' to find she won't have to spell

'Febuary' for another year. — Florence Lox (@floboflo) March 1, 2025

12.