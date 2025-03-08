A Maga owned the Libs by wearing his Donald Trump hat to Disney World and was schooled into next week

US disney MAGA

There’s nothing a Maga likes better than owning the Libs. Not every Maga, but especially this Maga, who wore his cherished Donald Trump hat while out and about in Disney World.

That’ll show ’em!

The video went viral after it was shared by ‘America First’ devotee @Im_GIZM0 on Twitter.

This guy wearing a MAGA hat a Disney World. Love it! pic.twitter.com/azmnwZyUuJ — Gizmo (@Im_GIZM0) March 6, 2025

And while it’s true to say there was indeed someone being owned to within an inch of their wellbeing – humiliated, even – but it surely wasn’t the Libs.

Here’s exactly what everyone – not quite everyone, obviously, but everyone you wouldn’t mind being stuck in a lift with – made of that.

1.

That’s crazy how you secretly filmed a whole bunch of people not giving a shit — emily (@emnode) March 6, 2025

2.

Walking around with no kids in a place made for children, very obviously recording people…masterful gambit, sir! https://t.co/99UiGMZ7Nd — Big Supernaturals (@UweBollocks) March 7, 2025

3.

Nobody seems to really care. The few odd looks he recorded might be a reaction to a grown man seeking attention at Disney World. Who walks around recording themselves making awkward faces? — Louie (@LouieBuza) March 6, 2025

4.

Wearing a political hat at a theme park is the most loser shit you could do https://t.co/dUKdlMbtVV — Mexican Rug Dealer (@DealinRugs) March 6, 2025

5.

This is why people can’t stand your cult. This is antagonistic and done for the shock factor.

It sad and petty… — Mr. Snuffleupagus (@CandidategenX) March 6, 2025

6.