Justin Trudeau was asked about another day of ‘psychodrama’ with Trump and his A++ response suggests a career in comedy beckons
Justin Trudeau won’t be prime minister of Canada much longer having stepped down as leader of the Liberal party and, we’re not gonna lie, we’re gonna miss him.
Not least because of the way he has dealt with Trump across not one but two presidencies, and specifically Trump’s revolving door of tariffs and obsession with making Canada the ’51st state’.
And we mention all this after Trudeau was asked by a reporter about another day of ‘psychodrama’ and Trudeau’s A++ response was perfect comedy timing.
Trudeau with the perfect burn! The Canadian Prime Minister made journalists laugh and brilliantly trolled Trump
— Minister Joly characterized what is going on with Trump as a psychodrama. How do you characterize it?
— Thursday. pic.twitter.com/fcFkGkzanU
— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) March 7, 2025
In a rapidly darkening world, you have to grab any glimpse of light you can, and that one was particularly welcome.
funny actually
— WW3finalboss (@WW3finalboss) March 7, 2025
The way he laughs is not by laughing, but by clenching his face and breathing heavily. It’s glorious.
— Brian Cope (@BriansUnwelcome) March 7, 2025
Haha
Trudeau got jokes.
— Americano (@moraltreason) March 7, 2025
And the predictable fury of these Magas just made it even better.
Justin seriously wow that was so funny. What time does mom make you come in from playing with the other neighbor boys?
— Mech’s World (@MechsWorld) March 7, 2025
Sick burn!
*chef’s kiss* https://t.co/Cprcb8zrzp
— Musique De Palette (@MusiquePalette) March 7, 2025
Source @nexta_tv