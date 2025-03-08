Justin Trudeau was asked about another day of ‘psychodrama’ with Trump and his A++ response suggests a career in comedy beckons

Politics donald trump justin trudeau

Justin Trudeau won’t be prime minister of Canada much longer having stepped down as leader of the Liberal party and, we’re not gonna lie, we’re gonna miss him.

Not least because of the way he has dealt with Trump across not one but two presidencies, and specifically Trump’s revolving door of tariffs and obsession with making Canada the ’51st state’.

And we mention all this after Trudeau was asked by a reporter about another day of ‘psychodrama’ and Trudeau’s A++ response was perfect comedy timing.

Trudeau with the perfect burn! The Canadian Prime Minister made journalists laugh and brilliantly trolled Trump — Minister Joly characterized what is going on with Trump as a psychodrama. How do you characterize it? — Thursday. pic.twitter.com/fcFkGkzanU — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) March 7, 2025

In a rapidly darkening world, you have to grab any glimpse of light you can, and that one was particularly welcome.

funny actually — WW3finalboss (@WW3finalboss) March 7, 2025

The way he laughs is not by laughing, but by clenching his face and breathing heavily. It’s glorious. — Brian Cope (@BriansUnwelcome) March 7, 2025

Haha Trudeau got jokes. — Americano (@moraltreason) March 7, 2025

And the predictable fury of these Magas just made it even better.

Justin seriously wow that was so funny. What time does mom make you come in from playing with the other neighbor boys? — Mech’s World (@MechsWorld) March 7, 2025

Sick burn!

