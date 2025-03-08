Politics donald trump justin trudeau

Justin Trudeau was asked about another day of ‘psychodrama’ with Trump and his A++ response suggests a career in comedy beckons

John Plunkett. Updated March 8th, 2025

Justin Trudeau won’t be prime minister of Canada much longer having stepped down as leader of the Liberal party and, we’re not gonna lie, we’re gonna miss him.

Not least because of the way he has dealt with Trump across not one but two presidencies, and specifically Trump’s revolving door of tariffs and obsession with making Canada the ’51st state’.

And we mention all this after Trudeau was asked by a reporter about another day of ‘psychodrama’ and Trudeau’s A++ response was perfect comedy timing.

In a rapidly darkening world, you have to grab any glimpse of light you can, and that one was particularly welcome.

And the predictable fury of these Magas just made it even better.

Sick burn!

READ MORE

Donald Trump’s response to a question about Elon Musk he didn’t like is a grim reminder of the state of America right now

Source @nexta_tv