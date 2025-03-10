US donald trump vladimir putin

Donald Trump ridiculed a reporter whose question he didn’t like and this A++ response is surely the only one you need

John Plunkett. Updated March 10th, 2025

Another day, another question – so many questions – that Donald Trump didn’t want to answer.

This time he was on Air Force One when hew asked by a journalist whether Vladimir Putin was disrespecting the US president by attacking Ukraine.

Trump’s answer was very possibly predictable by this stage of his second presidency, but no less eye-opening for it.

It generated no end of outraged and totally on-point responses …

… but this one (these ones) surely said it best.

Or if you prefer it a little bit more NSFW …

Seriously, though, who are you with, Mr President?

READ MORE

JD Vance tried to join in on the joke after everyone started photo-editing him on Twitter and it backfired in magnificent fashion

Source @Acyn