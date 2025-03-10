Donald Trump ridiculed a reporter whose question he didn’t like and this A++ response is surely the only one you need

US donald trump vladimir putin

Another day, another question – so many questions – that Donald Trump didn’t want to answer.

This time he was on Air Force One when hew asked by a journalist whether Vladimir Putin was disrespecting the US president by attacking Ukraine.

Trump’s answer was very possibly predictable by this stage of his second presidency, but no less eye-opening for it.

Reporter: Do you believe Putin is disrespecting you by attacking Ukraine? Trump: What did he do? Is he disrespecting me? Who are you with? pic.twitter.com/4tAwEQlRec — Acyn (@Acyn) March 10, 2025

It generated no end of outraged and totally on-point responses …

“Who are you with” when Trump says that you know it was a great question! — Denison Barb (@DenisonBarbs) March 10, 2025

What a clown show. Trump loves to boast about how he's bringing back "respect," but the moment he's challenged, he throws tantrums like a toddler. So much for restoring America's dignity! — Evaristus Odinikaeze (@odinikaeze) March 10, 2025

Reporters STILL don't know how to ask the orangutan questions. Never ask him about the past or for his opinion. The question should be, “what's the next step in getting Putin to stop killing civilians?” — Scott  (@bullriders1) March 10, 2025

This was a great question. Humiliating in that it shined reality right into his face and made him eat it. https://t.co/VdzLtigIF1 — John Jackson (@hissgoescobra) March 10, 2025

The idiot short-circuited on live TV—blindsided by the question, he scrambled for a thought but found nothing but static. — Nothing lasts forever! (@Nto79549105) March 10, 2025

Always attacks their credibility — Lefty Lunatic (@sudosaiyajin) March 10, 2025

Whenever this demented old man doesn't like a question, he shoots back with "Who are you with?" This old fuck! — Guitar Man Rick (@RickAmericus) March 10, 2025

… but this one (these ones) surely said it best.

The real question should be: Who are you with, President Trump? — Jim Goodloe (@jgoodloejapan) March 10, 2025

The answer just needs to be "I'm with the American people, who are you with?" — judgmental cat (@pressecwonkyeye) March 10, 2025

Who are you with, Donald? https://t.co/lwzrZ07Hcf — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) March 10, 2025

Or if you prefer it a little bit more NSFW …

If I was that reporter, I would say back to him you are an extraordinary asshole. Answer the fucking question. https://t.co/VSPx3D31LM — Randy Shulman (@RandyShulman) March 10, 2025

Seriously, though, who are you with, Mr President?

READ MORE

JD Vance tried to join in on the joke after everyone started photo-editing him on Twitter and it backfired in magnificent fashion

Source @Acyn