US JD Vance

JD Vance tried to join in on the joke after everyone started photo-editing him on Twitter and it backfired in magnificent fashion

John Plunkett. Updated March 10th, 2025

Spare a thought – only kidding – for JD Vance, who’s been subjected to some very funny trolling no Twitter by people using their photo-editing skills to magnificent effect.

It was borne out of the picture shared by the White House of Vance’s especially puerile question during that meltdown of a White House meeting with Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

And it got people doing things like this.

And this.

And this!

We’ve rounded up all our favourites over here, and we mention it again because the vice president himself thought he’d join in the fun just in case – you know – people might have thought he didn’t have a sense of humour (yeah, right).

And we’re glad he did – in a way – because it prompted no end of responses, not all (any) of which were entirely sympathetic. But if Vance is such a funny guy – right? – let’s hope he appreciated each and every one of them. We certainly did.

