JD Vance tried to join in on the joke after everyone started photo-editing him on Twitter and it backfired in magnificent fashion

US JD Vance

Spare a thought – only kidding – for JD Vance, who’s been subjected to some very funny trolling no Twitter by people using their photo-editing skills to magnificent effect.

It was borne out of the picture shared by the White House of Vance’s especially puerile question during that meltdown of a White House meeting with Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

“Have you said thank you once?” –@VP JD Vance pic.twitter.com/kDu0o6gDd4 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) February 28, 2025

And it got people doing things like this.

DAT HAS NUTS, I’M AWERGIC TO NUTS. pic.twitter.com/mpXxMl6pv5 — Dip Wheeler (@DipWheeler) March 4, 2025

And this.

This is rare JD Vance it happens only once in a few decades. Like and share for 99 years of wealth. You will never lack money for travel or trips pic.twitter.com/6AkeEbHhQ9 — Gregory G. Glimmer (@GregoryGlimmer) March 4, 2025

And this!

In a hundred or a thousand years’ time, historians will be unable to say for certain what JD Vance actually looked like. pic.twitter.com/Z21iJcSz8w — RAW EGG NATIONALIST (@Babygravy9) March 5, 2025

We’ve rounded up all our favourites over here, and we mention it again because the vice president himself thought he’d join in the fun just in case – you know – people might have thought he didn’t have a sense of humour (yeah, right).

And we’re glad he did – in a way – because it prompted no end of responses, not all (any) of which were entirely sympathetic. But if Vance is such a funny guy – right? – let’s hope he appreciated each and every one of them. We certainly did.

