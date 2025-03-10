JD Vance tried to join in on the joke after everyone started photo-editing him on Twitter and it backfired in magnificent fashion
Spare a thought – only kidding – for JD Vance, who’s been subjected to some very funny trolling no Twitter by people using their photo-editing skills to magnificent effect.
It was borne out of the picture shared by the White House of Vance’s especially puerile question during that meltdown of a White House meeting with Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
“Have you said thank you once?” –@VP JD Vance pic.twitter.com/kDu0o6gDd4
— The White House (@WhiteHouse) February 28, 2025
And it got people doing things like this.
DAT HAS NUTS, I’M AWERGIC TO NUTS. pic.twitter.com/mpXxMl6pv5
— Dip Wheeler (@DipWheeler) March 4, 2025
And this.
This is rare JD Vance it happens only once in a few decades. Like and share for 99 years of wealth. You will never lack money for travel or trips pic.twitter.com/6AkeEbHhQ9
— Gregory G. Glimmer (@GregoryGlimmer) March 4, 2025
And this!
In a hundred or a thousand years’ time, historians will be unable to say for certain what JD Vance actually looked like. pic.twitter.com/Z21iJcSz8w
— RAW EGG NATIONALIST (@Babygravy9) March 5, 2025
We’ve rounded up all our favourites over here, and we mention it again because the vice president himself thought he’d join in the fun just in case – you know – people might have thought he didn’t have a sense of humour (yeah, right).
— JD Vance (@JDVance) March 8, 2025
And we’re glad he did – in a way – because it prompted no end of responses, not all (any) of which were entirely sympathetic. But if Vance is such a funny guy – right? – let’s hope he appreciated each and every one of them. We certainly did.
1.
Fixed it for you! https://t.co/DQo64JTK6q pic.twitter.com/clI0VqwjJH
— evan loves worf (@esjesjesj) March 8, 2025
2.
Why didn’t you post this one https://t.co/dV77ES81DK pic.twitter.com/q8IQhyFt5n
— j aubrey (@jaubreyYT) March 8, 2025
3.
baby we’re laughing AT you not WITH you
— ໊ (@buffys) March 9, 2025
4.
— IntellectualDorkWeb (@Intel_Dork) March 8, 2025
5.
— Art Candee (@ArtCandee) March 8, 2025
6.
— Devin Duke (@sirDukeDevin) March 8, 2025
7.
— Culture Critic (@Culture_Crit) March 8, 2025
8.
— Kristi Yamaguccimane (@TheWapplehouse) March 8, 2025
9.
Thanks for making Russia great again, Vance-imir Putin! pic.twitter.com/iLmE8X3D0i
— Dave Hale – Concerned Republican (@CountryFirstRep) March 8, 2025