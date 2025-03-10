Neil Oliver shared his ‘thoughts’ on the 5th anniversary of Covid and of all the responses this A++ comeback surely said it best

Science covid neil oliver

Readers of a certain age (let’s face it, that’s most of you) will remember when Neil Oliver was the third or fourth most likeable presenter on the early series of BBC1’s Coast, a rather lovely stroll around the edges of the United Kingdom.

How things have changed since then, and in the unlikely event you need a reminder of just how much have things have changed, Oliver has just shared his thoughts, such as they are, on the firth anniversary of Covid.

On this day of Covid reflection I reflect on how there was no pandemic, Covid was a hoax and the lies of the state inflicted uncounted numbers of deaths and injuries upon the world. — Neil Oliver (@thecoastguy) March 9, 2025

And here we were thinking sea air was supposed to be good for you. We mention it because a bit like justice being seen to be done, it’s important that this sort of thing is owned – and seen to be owned.

And of all the many responses …

Imagine losing your mind like this pic.twitter.com/tbjM6lBoHW — Otto English (@Otto_English) March 10, 2025

Once respected, bearded peculiarity still insists he knew more than 99.99% of the world's brightest medical professionals despite 247,355 UK Covid 19 deaths. What a guy. ‍♂️ https://t.co/mz3wnsqBlD pic.twitter.com/pgopp9XQxc — Chris Mousse (@ChrisMousse3) March 9, 2025

Wow Neil. You really fight to be the biggest knob on here. — Dan Ryan (@_DanielRyan) March 9, 2025

This man has over 500K following. Worrying. — Jude (@jude5456) March 9, 2025

What on earth happened to you? Over 240,000 people died! I wish you weren't the Coast guy. I loved that programme, thought you were an excellent guide. How things change! — Lilian C (@LilianCooper19) March 9, 2025

Which current daytime TV personality do you think will be next to go batshit, keep their urine in jars, line the bathroom with tinfoil, crazy? https://t.co/lXCx09AafF — Kroquegg Overon (@kroquegg_overon) March 9, 2025

"Let's get you back on the telly, Neil -" https://t.co/PfT9vuii5D — Michael Glasper (@MichaelCGlasper) March 9, 2025

.. we think this one surely said it best, by writer and broadcaster Matthew Sweet.

My reflection, as well as to mourn dear friends among the millions who died of Covid worldwide, is that the pandemic caused some to retreat into mad conspiratorial fantasies from which they may never emerge – and that this be one of the deepest scars it leaves upon society. https://t.co/ueA0Zb5W3P — Matthew Sweet (@DrMatthewSweet) March 9, 2025

Seconded.

But if you prefer it a little bit more straight to the point …

Good to start the week knowing that there’s always a bigger bellend than you. https://t.co/X2KI0XNnsR — Olly Bellamy (@OllyBellamy) March 10, 2025

