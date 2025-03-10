Science covid neil oliver

Neil Oliver shared his ‘thoughts’ on the 5th anniversary of Covid and of all the responses this A++ comeback surely said it best

Poke Reporter. Updated March 10th, 2025

Readers of a certain age (let’s face it, that’s most of you) will remember when Neil Oliver was the third or fourth most likeable presenter on the early series of BBC1’s Coast, a rather lovely stroll around the edges of the United Kingdom.

How things have changed since then, and in the unlikely event you need a reminder of just how much have things have changed, Oliver has just shared his thoughts, such as they are, on the firth anniversary of Covid.

And here we were thinking sea air was supposed to be good for you. We mention it because a bit like justice being seen to be done, it’s important that this sort of thing is owned – and seen to be owned.

And of all the many responses …

.. we think this one surely said it best, by writer and broadcaster Matthew Sweet.

Seconded.

But if you prefer it a little bit more straight to the point …

READ MORE

JD Vance tried to join in on the joke after everyone started photo-editing him on Twitter and it backfired in magnificent fashion