Omid Djalili just shared this old interview exchange with Sean Lock and his payoff is so funny they should put it on prescription

It will be four years in August since the wonderful Sean Lock was taken far, far too soon from everyone.

The late, great entertainer still goes viral on a regular basis with no end of clips – not least from Eight out of 10 Cars – which will never stop making people laugh.

And this is one we hadn’t seen before, an interview exchange with comedian, actor, and writer Omid Djalili which he just posted on Twitter and it went viral for reasons which will become obvious.

God bless Sean Lock. One of the absolute greats. The end of this ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/HHB0zWSYCN — Omid Djalili (@omid9) March 9, 2025

Make it available on prescription! Just the pick-me-up we – and everyone else – needed today.

Too right Gutted he’s not here any more but so grateful he was. — RajS (@pdxraj) March 9, 2025

What a great story, Sean doesn’t laugh at anything not funny lol. He was amazing, really miss his randomness — Kris Mills (@Kris__Mills) March 9, 2025

So good to hear his laugh. (And your story!) — Susan Chandler (@SueyQP) March 9, 2025

Absolutely brilliant! — Degzy (@Degzy12) March 9, 2025

Sean Lock was one of the funniest people I’ve ever seen on TV really missed — Adam Gillette (@AdamGillette6) March 9, 2025

In short …

The brilliant Sean Lock ❤️ https://t.co/6xV6EB42SX — Marcella Woodcock (@cellawoody1) March 9, 2025

